Foreign ministry refutes report on Taiwan envoy to Lithuania

Ministry of Foreign Affairs praises Eric Huang as 'active and responsible' diplomat

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/10 10:50
(Depositphotos image.)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Sunday (Jan. 9) refuted a report that claimed the Taiwan representative to Lithuania, Eric Huang (黃鈞耀), was taking a "low-key approach" in conducting bilateral ties.

The article, published by Storm Media, said that Huang was worried Beijing would inflict retaliation on Taiwanese businessmen in China as Taiwan deepened relations with Lithuania, so he adopted a restrained approach.

MOFA said in a press release that the report was “inconsistent with the facts” and “one-sided conjecture.” It clarified that Huang spearheaded the move for the two countries to mutually establish representative offices in each other’s capitals.

The ministry praised the representative as “active and responsible,” and described him as one who works hard. In response to China's diplomatic and economic coercion against Lithuania, he has been contacting relevant Lithuanian ministries and associations as well as industrial and commercial groups to see what Taiwan can do to help, MOFA said.

Through the joint efforts of the Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania and relevant domestic ministries and associations, many accomplishments have also proved to be popular amongst the Taiwanese public, including the Lithuanian Pavilion at Food Taipei 2021.
