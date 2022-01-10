Alexa
4 northern Taiwan schools close as airport cluster spreads to community

Residential service worker potentially exposes 8 families to COVID

  465
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/10 10:37
(Pixabay image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Four schools in Taoyuan City have canceled classes after a chain of transmission that started with an airport worker has spread to at least two children, with other families potentially exposed.

Two elementary schools have been closed for 14 days, while two middle schools are suspending classes for one day after two students have tested positive for COVID and others were potentially exposed to the virus. On Sunday (Jan. 9), the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced the first student infected is a boy under the age of 10 who is the son of a Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport worker who manages luggage carts, case No. 17,473.

The families of the boy's classmates have been informed by officials to undergo testing and begin isolation, while the school has suspended classes for 14 days. The student's classmate at an after-school children's care center in another elementary school has also tested positive for the virus, prompting that school to close down for two weeks as well, according to UDN.

As this second COVID-positive student has an older brother at a middle school in Zhongli, it canceled classes for one day. Another middle school in Zhongli canceled classes for one day because a parent of a student tested positive for the virus.

In addition to infecting his son, CECC officials believe the airport worker also transmitted the virus to his wife, case No. 17,472, who works as a residential service worker. The woman cared for eight children from eight different families between Jan. 1 - 8, all of whom have been listed as contacts and are undergoing testing and isolation.
