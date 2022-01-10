Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

China's Evergrande due to destroy dozens of skyscrapers on world's largest man-made island

Demolition deadline for Ocean Flower towers reached

By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/10 10:24
Aeriel photo of the illegal Evergrande's buildings on Ocean Flower Island that are due to be demolished. (Twitter, Cristopher Ackerman p...

Aeriel photo of the illegal Evergrande's buildings on Ocean Flower Island that are due to be demolished. (Twitter, Cristopher Ackerman p...

(TAIPEI) Taiwan News – China’s most indebted property developer, Evergrande Group, is due to destroy 39 skyscrapers on the world’s largest artificial island on Monday (Jan. 10).

Ocean Flower Island is a man-made island built off of Danzhou City in the country’s tropical island province of Hainan, located in the northern end of the South China Sea. Reports that authorities in Danzhou ordered the property giant to tear the 39 buildings down were confirmed on January 1, according to a Blockworks report.

The city administration nullified the building permit for the site, which Evergrande obtained via illegal means. It gave the firm just 10 days to demolish the buildings, making the deadline Monday, January 10.

The buildings take up roughly 435,000 square meters in total. The site was reportedly a pet project of Xu Jiayin (許家印), the Evergrande CEO who forced employees to lend their company cash when the housing crisis erupted in September last year after having pocketed billions in dividends for himself.
Evergrande Group
Hainan Island
corruption
China economy
Demolition

RELATED ARTICLES

South Korea pardons ex-president Park Geun-hye -justice ministry
South Korea pardons ex-president Park Geun-hye -justice ministry
2021/12/24 09:00
China turns decentralized blockchain on its head to power 'smart prisons'
China turns decentralized blockchain on its head to power 'smart prisons'
2021/12/21 19:03
Transparency International names Taiwan as low-risk country for defense corruption
Transparency International names Taiwan as low-risk country for defense corruption
2021/11/17 13:52
US blacklists senior Cambodian officials for corrupt dealings in naval base construction
US blacklists senior Cambodian officials for corrupt dealings in naval base construction
2021/11/11 20:26
Former chief of China’s second-largest weapons manufacturer to be arrested
Former chief of China’s second-largest weapons manufacturer to be arrested
2021/10/26 21:55

Updated : 2022-01-10 11:29 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

The opportunity of Omicron
The opportunity of Omicron
Anonymous posts pro-Taiwan pages on UN website for Christmas
Anonymous posts pro-Taiwan pages on UN website for Christmas
Chen declares Taiwan has community transmission of Omicron
Chen declares Taiwan has community transmission of Omicron
Taiwan reports 11 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 11 local COVID cases
Girl living in crowded, snake-infested Nantou hut calls for help
Girl living in crowded, snake-infested Nantou hut calls for help
Consultant predicts Taiwan will open borders to Filipinos by April
Consultant predicts Taiwan will open borders to Filipinos by April
Taiwan's NCC finds censorship software in Xiaomi smartphones
Taiwan's NCC finds censorship software in Xiaomi smartphones
Taiwanese man delivers ketamine in can of antacid powder to quarantined friend
Taiwanese man delivers ketamine in can of antacid powder to quarantined friend
Taiwanese netizens envious of migrant laborer's paycheck
Taiwanese netizens envious of migrant laborer's paycheck
McDonald's Taiwan stores halt sales of hash browns
McDonald's Taiwan stores halt sales of hash browns
"