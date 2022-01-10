China's Evergrande due to destroy dozens of skyscrapers on world's largest man-made island

Aeriel photo of the illegal Evergrande's buildings on Ocean Flower Island that are due to be demolished. (Twitter, Cristopher Ackerman p... Aeriel photo of the illegal Evergrande's buildings on Ocean Flower Island that are due to be demolished. (Twitter, Cristopher Ackerman photo)

(TAIPEI) Taiwan News – China’s most indebted property developer, Evergrande Group, is due to destroy 39 skyscrapers on the world’s largest artificial island on Monday (Jan. 10).

Ocean Flower Island is a man-made island built off of Danzhou City in the country’s tropical island province of Hainan, located in the northern end of the South China Sea. Reports that authorities in Danzhou ordered the property giant to tear the 39 buildings down were confirmed on January 1, according to a Blockworks report.

The city administration nullified the building permit for the site, which Evergrande obtained via illegal means. It gave the firm just 10 days to demolish the buildings, making the deadline Monday, January 10.

The buildings take up roughly 435,000 square meters in total. The site was reportedly a pet project of Xu Jiayin (許家印), the Evergrande CEO who forced employees to lend their company cash when the housing crisis erupted in September last year after having pocketed billions in dividends for himself.