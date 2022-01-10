Alexa
Lithuanian rum shipment to arrive in Taiwan on Jan. 12

Taiwan purchased 20,000 bottles of Lithuanian rum in December

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/10 09:34
Dark rum by Propeller. (Stumbras website image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Tobacco and Liquor Corporation (TTL) has said the shipment of 20,000 bottles of dark Lithuanian rum it purchased will arrive later than expected.

TTL, which bought the liquor at the request of the Ministry of Finance, said the rum was originally scheduled to arrive on Sunday (Jan. 9), but now it expects the shipment to arrive in Keelung Port on Jan. 12. TTL said that it is preparing labels, cartons, and bags for the bottles to be placed in, CNA reported.

After Lithuania allowed Taiwan to set up a representative office in its capital, China began using economic coercion to punish the Baltic nation. In December, Beijing rejected the large shipment of rum, which Taiwan immediately accepted.

The liquor will be delivered to the TTL warehouse in three days, per CNA.

The bottles of dark rum are manufactured by MV Group and sold under the Propeller brand. The rum will be available at spirits distributors across the country, the first of its kind on the market, TTL Vice President Liao Chih-chien (廖志堅) said.
Updated : 2022-01-10 10:01 GMT+08:00

