Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Holden, Thompson lead Towson over Northeastern 70-67

By Associated Press
2022/01/10 08:27
Holden, Thompson lead Towson over Northeastern 70-67

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Cam Holden had 18 points and 10 rebounds to lead five Towson players in double figures as the Tigers narrowly beat Northeastern 70-67 on Sunday.

Charles Thompson added 13 points for the Tigers (10-5, 1-1 Colonial Athletic Association). Juwan Gray chipped in 12, Nicolas Timberlake scored 10 and Jason Gibson had 10. Thompson also had seven rebounds, while Gray posted seven rebounds.

Nikola Djogo had 17 points for the Huskies (6-8, 0-3), who have now lost four games in a row. Jahmyl Telfort added 14 points. Chris Doherty had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-10 10:01 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

The opportunity of Omicron
The opportunity of Omicron
Anonymous posts pro-Taiwan pages on UN website for Christmas
Anonymous posts pro-Taiwan pages on UN website for Christmas
Chen declares Taiwan has community transmission of Omicron
Chen declares Taiwan has community transmission of Omicron
Taiwan reports 11 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 11 local COVID cases
Consultant predicts Taiwan will open borders to Filipinos by April
Consultant predicts Taiwan will open borders to Filipinos by April
Girl living in crowded, snake-infested Nantou hut calls for help
Girl living in crowded, snake-infested Nantou hut calls for help
Taiwan's NCC finds censorship software in Xiaomi smartphones
Taiwan's NCC finds censorship software in Xiaomi smartphones
Taiwanese man delivers ketamine in can of antacid powder to quarantined friend
Taiwanese man delivers ketamine in can of antacid powder to quarantined friend
McDonald's Taiwan stores halt sales of hash browns
McDonald's Taiwan stores halt sales of hash browns
Taiwanese netizens envious of migrant laborer's paycheck
Taiwanese netizens envious of migrant laborer's paycheck
"