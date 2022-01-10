Parrish lifts Oakland past Milwaukee 86-65

OAKLAND, Mich. (AP) — Micah Parrish scored 19 points as Oakland easily beat Milwaukee 86-65 on Sunday. Jamal Cain, Trey Townsend and Jalen Moore added 15 points apiece for the Golden Grizzlies. Townsend also had five assists, while Moore posted 14 assists.

Josh Thomas had 17 points for the Panthers (5-11, 3-4 Horizon League). DeAndre Gholston added 13 points and seven rebounds. Donovan Newby had 11 points.

