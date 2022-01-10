Alexa
Cam Thomas lift Nets past Spurs, 121-119 in OT

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/01/10 07:02
NEW YORK (AP) — Rookie Cam Thomas made a runner in the lane with 1.4 seconds left in overtime and the Brooklyn Nets beat the San Antonio Spurs 121-119 on Sunday to snap a five-game home losing streak.

Kevin Durant scored 28 points for the Nets and James Harden had 26 points, 12 assists and seven rebounds. But both struggled after the Nets had a 10-point lead with four minutes to play in regulation, forcing the extra period.

The Spurs made Durant give up the ball on the Nets’ final possession and he got it to Thomas, who gave Brooklyn its first home victory since Dec. 16.

Lonnie Walker IV scored 25 points for the Spurs, and Dejounte Murray had with 19 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds.

But the Spurs couldn’t get up a good shot on the last possession of regulation or overtime in another frustrating loss.

CLIPPERS 106, HAWKS 93

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Amir Coffey tied a career high with 21 points, Serge Ibaka added 16 and Los Angeles beat Atlanta.

Coffey, undrafted out of Minnesota in 2019, is on a two-way contract with the Clippers and the G-League, He made 8 of 12 field goals and 5 of 8 3-pointer.

Bogdan Bogdanovic and Trae Young each had 19 points for Atlanta.

Updated : 2022-01-10 08:32 GMT+08:00

