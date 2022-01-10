Alexa
Estrada scores 22 to carry Hofstra over James Madison 87-80

By Associated Press
2022/01/10 07:27
HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Aaron Estrada had 22 points as Hofstra beat James Madison 87-80 in Colonial Athletic Association action on Sunday.

Darlinstone Dubar pitched in with 17 points for the Pride (9-6, 1-1). Abayomi Iyiola and Jalen Ray scored 15 apiece.

Vado Morse scored a season-high 24 points for the Dukes (9-3), who saw a four-game winning streak end in their conference opener. Takal Molson added 16 points and Terell Strickland scored 12.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

