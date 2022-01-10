Blues score 2 power-play goal in final minute, top Stars 2-1

Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson (21), center, is congratulated after scoring a goal against the St. Louis Blues during the second period of an ... Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson (21), center, is congratulated after scoring a goal against the St. Louis Blues during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Joe Puetz)

St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) and Blues defenseman Niko Mikkola (77) defend the net against Dallas Stars left wing Joel Kiviranta ... St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) and Blues defenseman Niko Mikkola (77) defend the net against Dallas Stars left wing Joel Kiviranta (25) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Joe Puetz)

Dallas Stars defenseman Andrej Sekera (5) falls to the ice as St. Louis Blues center Oskar Sundqvist (70) looks for control of the puck during the sec... Dallas Stars defenseman Andrej Sekera (5) falls to the ice as St. Louis Blues center Oskar Sundqvist (70) looks for control of the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Joe Puetz)

Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen (4) falls to the ice battling St. Louis Blues left wing Brandon Saad (20) and Blues left wing David Perron (57)... Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen (4) falls to the ice battling St. Louis Blues left wing Brandon Saad (20) and Blues left wing David Perron (57) for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Joe Puetz)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Kyrou and Ryan O’Reilly scored power-play goals in the final minute, rallying the St. Louis Blues over the Dallas Stars 2-1 on Sunday.

Kyrou won it with 29 seconds left. O’Reilly tied it at 1-all with 47 seconds to go while the Blues had a 6-on-4 advantage.

St. Louis extended its home ice point streak to 12 games, going 11-0-1 during the run. Jordan Binnington made 26 saves for the Blues.

Jason Robertson scored a second-period goal for Dallas, which had a four-game winning streak snapped.

The Blues' two goals came after Braden Holtby had stymied them for most of the contest.

O'Reilly converted from the slot after a shot hit the backboard and bounced in front of the net. Dallas defenseman Miro Heiskanen was given a slashing penalty on the O'Reilly goal, which set up Kyrou's power-play tally.

Robertson scored his 12th of the season off a goal-mouth scramble. He poked the puck past Binnington at 9:16.

The Stars were coming off a 3-2 win over Pittsburgh on Saturday, snapping the Penguins' 10-game winning streak. Robertson, who has points in his last seven games, assisted on all three goals in that win.

SAME SCORE

The teams had played three times this season prior to Sunday’s contest and all three ended up 4-1. The Blues won two.

UP NEXT

Stars: Host Seattle on Wednesday

Blues: Host Seattle on Thursday.

___

