Thomasson scores 21 to lift Niagara over Quinnipiac 76-66

NIAGARA, N.Y. (AP) — Noah Thomasson had a career-high 21 points as Niagara beat Quinnipiac 76-66 on Sunday.

Jordan Cintron had 14 points for Niagara (6-7, 1-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Greg Kuakumensah added 11 points. Rob Brown III had 11 points.

Niagara totaled 53 points in the second half, a season high for the team.

Dezi Jones scored a season-high 24 points for the Bobcats (7-5, 2-2), whose four-game winning streak was broken. Matt Balanc added 14 points. Kevin Marfo had 12 rebounds and five assists.

The Purple Eagles evened the season series against the Bobcats. Quinnipiac defeated Niagara 77-68 on Dec. 31.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com