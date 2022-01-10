Alexa
Michigan cancels 2nd straight game due to COVID-19 protocols

By Associated Press
2022/01/10 03:08
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The Purdue-Michigan men’s basketball game has been postponed because the Wolverines have fewer than seven scholarship players cleared to play due to COVID-19 protocols.

The third-ranked Boilermakers were scheduled to play at Michigan on Tuesday night.

The Wolverines also had to postpone their game against No. 10 Michigan State on Saturday because they didn't have enough scholarship players available.

In the two months since the Division I college basketball season began, 700-plus games have been postponed or canceled because of COVID-19, with slightly more men’s than women’s games affected.

On the men’s side, about 12% of games overall were canceled or postponed through Jan. 3. The majority of the COVID-19-related cancellations and postponements came in mid-to-late December.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2022-01-10 05:28 GMT+08:00

