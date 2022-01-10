Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Average US gas price drops 2 pennies over 3 weeks to $3.39

By Associated Press
2022/01/10 02:32
Average US gas price drops 2 pennies over 3 weeks to $3.39

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline dropped 2 cents over the past three weeks to $3.39 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that prices at the pump could start increasing again because crude oil costs are rising.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $4.74 per gallon. The lowest average is in Houston, at $2.79 per gallon.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel is $3.64 a gallon, down a penny.

Updated : 2022-01-10 04:19 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

The opportunity of Omicron
The opportunity of Omicron
Anonymous posts pro-Taiwan pages on UN website for Christmas
Anonymous posts pro-Taiwan pages on UN website for Christmas
Chen declares Taiwan has community transmission of Omicron
Chen declares Taiwan has community transmission of Omicron
Taiwan reports 11 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 11 local COVID cases
Consultant predicts Taiwan will open borders to Filipinos by April
Consultant predicts Taiwan will open borders to Filipinos by April
Girl living in crowded, snake-infested Nantou hut calls for help
Girl living in crowded, snake-infested Nantou hut calls for help
Taiwan's NCC finds censorship software in Xiaomi smartphones
Taiwan's NCC finds censorship software in Xiaomi smartphones
Taiwanese man delivers ketamine in can of antacid powder to quarantined friend
Taiwanese man delivers ketamine in can of antacid powder to quarantined friend
McDonald's Taiwan stores halt sales of hash browns
McDonald's Taiwan stores halt sales of hash browns
Taiwan confirms 2 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 2 local COVID cases
"