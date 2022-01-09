Vinyl Flooring Market Scope and overview, Upcoming Demand along with Development Trend and Feasibility Studies 2031

Vinyl flooring, also known as resilient flooring, is a finished flooring material primarily used in construction application related to commercial and industrial applications. It is made from a combination of natural and synthetic polymer materials such as polyvinyl chloride and plasticizers. Vinyl flooring is available in the form of sheet, tile, and plank, specially designed for residential and commercial use.

Low cost, durability, and ease of maintenance of vinyl flooring makes it more durable and cost-effective flooring system over other traditional modes of flooring, such as wood, concrete, ceramic, and marble. Major advantages, which include scratch free flooring, resistance to withstand water and sunlight, availability in several colors, designs, and patterns, increase its demand in several applications, such as offices, hospitals, malls, hotels, homes, and factories.

Due to the increased durability, strength, and low-maintenance, vinyl floorings are preferred in the non-residential construction of structures related to office space, shopping malls, resorts, and hotel accommodation. Thus, strong growth in office, retail, and industrial construction activity is the major factor, which contributes to the increase in demand for vinyl flooring.

In addition, due to its superior properties such as water-resistant nature, ease of cleaning, and ability to improve indoor air quality, vinyl flooring is often the product of choice for flooring in many of modern health care and educational infrastructures, thereby driving the market.



In the past decade, manufacturers have released an impressive spread of new vinyl products, which includes vinyl sheet, luxury vinyl tile (LVT), and vinyl composite tile (VCT). These materials are available in several colors, sizes, shapes, and patterns, and are utilized in making new and innovative decorative designs.

Thus, growth in consumer attention in decorating and renovating their houses also supports the growth of the vinyl flooring market. However, vinyl is the most toxic chemical for health and environment as it releases some of the most toxic volatile chemicals that are linked to cancer, birth defects, respiratory problems, and other serious chronic diseases.

Leading health, environmental justice, and health-impacted organizations across the world such as United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), and National Sanitation Foundation (NSF), and others have drafted stringent regulations, which restricts the market growth.

Growth in population, rise in investment in real estate, and high disposable income increase the demand for residential construction in the past few decades. In addition, industrial development resulting into urbanization and expansion of new cities and town has increased the demand for residential places such as family homes, apartments, and condominiums. Factors such as growth in number of residential construction and homeowners are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the vinyl flooring market in the upcoming years.

The vinyl flooring market is segmented into product, end-user industry, and region. Based on product, the market is classified into luxury vinyl tile and vinyl sheets & vinyl composite tile. By end-user industry, the market is divided into residential, healthcare, retail, education, sports, hospitality, offices, industrial, and automotive. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The key players operating in vinyl flooring market are Armstrong World Industries, Inc., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., CBC Flooring, Congoleum Corporation, Forbo Holding AG, Tarkett S.A., Mannington Mills, Inc., Mohawk Industries, Inc., Gerflor SAS, and IVC Group.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS



This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global vinyl flooring market from 2016 to 2023 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

The key countries in all the majors regions are mapped based on their market share.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry. Market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of market players.

The report includes in details the analysis of the regional as well as global market, key players, market segments, and application areas, and growth strategies.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the Vinyl Flooring Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading chemical market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



By Product



Luxury Vinyl Tile

Vinyl Sheets & Vinyl Composite Tile



By End-user Industry



Residential

Healthcare

Retail

Education

Sport

Hospitality

Office

Industrial

Automotive

By Region



North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of LAMEA



OTHER PLAYERS



Other prominent players in vinyl flooring market are as follows.

Milliken & Company, Inc.

Novalis Innovative Flooring

TOLI Corporation

NOX Corporation

Interface, Inc.

Pergo AB

Polyflor Ltd

LG Hausys

Beaulieu International Group

Key questions answered in the Vinyl Flooring Market report are:

How does a global company acquire markets?

What are its core strategies and policies?

What factors will influence the chemical market over the forecast period?

What are the factors driving and restraining the market for chemicals?

What are the leading competitors in the global market?

Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?’

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

