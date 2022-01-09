Specialty Pulp and Paper Chemical Market Scope and overview, Outlook to 2022: Emerging Trends, Highlights and Challenges Forecast 2031

Specialty pulp and paper chemicals are used as raw materials by paper industry to produce specialty paper. It helps modify and enhance the functional properties such as color, brightness, resistance to water, and strength, of the paper. It also reduces the consumption of water and energy.

Also, specialty chemicals used in the process of specialty paper production reduces the production of paper waste, thus the raw material required for the production of specialty paper is less as compared to normal paper. Specialty paper is used in various applications, which include writing, packaging, labeling, printing, and others.

Commonly used specialty chemicals include chlorine, chlorine dioxide, hydrogen peroxide, hypochlorous acid, sodium dithionite, sodium peroxide, sodium hypo-chlorite, sodium hydroxide, sodium hydrosulfite, and others. These chemicals are widely used as bleaching, chelating, and sizing agents at different stages of paper manufacturing such as wood handling, pulp bleaching, de-inking, screening, and printing.

Moreover, several types of specialty chemicals such as coatings, pigments, and dyes are also used to give a final color and texture to specialty paper for packaging and printing applications. Increase in use of graphic papers, diazo papers, gift wraps, posters, tissue paper, and other specialty papers provide potential opportunities for market expansion to players in the paper industry in the upcoming years.

Specialty paper is required for primary, secondary, and tertiary packing of goods. Also, it has great demand in hospitals, retail, and others. Thus, the growth in demand for specialty paper from various industries drives the specialty pulp and paper chemical market.

The increase in use of dry-strength additives, wet-strength resins, fluorescent whitening, and sizing agents to improve the quality and strength of paper also augments the demand for functional chemicals, which in turn, boosts the growth of the specialty pulp and paper chemicals market. In addition, recycling in the paper industry also increases the demand for different specialty chemicals, thereby driving the pulp and paper chemicals market.

However, volatility in the price of raw material and stringent regulations associated with the use of chemicals used in the production of specialty papers, are expected to hamper the growth of the market. Nonetheless, several benefits associated with the use of specialty chemicals such as improvement in productivity and reduced consumption of water, raw materials, and energy result in the decrease of the overall cost of operation, thus providing potential opportunities for the growth of the specialty pulp and paper chemicals market. Use of next generation enzymes to increase the efficiency of production of specialty papers is projected to fuel the market growth in the upcoming years.

The report segments the global specialty pulp and paper chemicals market into type and region. Based on type, the market is classified into bleaching & RCF chemical, process chemical, functional chemical, coating chemical, and pigment & filler. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in the specialty pulp and paper chemical market are AkzoNobel N.V., Ashland Inc., Buckman Laboratories International, Inc., BASF SE, Buckman Laboratories International, Inc., Kemira Oyj, SNF Floerger, The Dow Chemical Company, Evonik Industries AG, Nalco Holding Company, and Shell Chemicals.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

>This report provides quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics from 2016 to 2023, which helps identify the prevailing market opportunities.

>Major countries in each region are mapped based on the revenue contribution to the global market.

>Market player positioning of the industry is provided to offer a clear understanding of their competitive strengths.

>Porter’s Five Forces analysis is used to illustrate the potential of suppliers and buyers in the industry.

>Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the specialty pulp and paper chemical market is provided.

>The report focuses on the regional as well as the global market, the key players, and the market segments. It also provides a detailed study on the divisions and application areas.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the Specialty Pulp and Paper Chemical Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading chemical market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

>Bleaching & RCF Chemical

>Process Chemical

>Functional Chemical

>Coating Chemical

>Pigment & Filler

By Region

>North America ?U.S.

?Canada

?Mexico

>Europe ?UK

?Germany

?France

?Italy

?Spain

?Russia

?Rest of Europe

>Asia-Pacific ?China

?India

?Japan

?Rest of Asia-Pacific

>LAMEA ?Brazil

?Saudi Arabia

?Turkey

?South Africa

?Rest of LAMEA

OTHER PLAYERS

Other prominent players in specialty pulp and paper chemical market are as follows.

>Clariant International AG

>ERCO Worldwide

>Imerys

>Bayer AG

>Cytec Industries Inc.

>Enzymatic Deinking Technologies LLC

>ExxonMobil Corp.

>FMC Corp.

>Solenis International LP

Key questions answered in the Specialty Pulp and Paper Chemical Market report are:

How does a global company acquire markets?

What are its core strategies and policies?

What factors will influence the chemical market over the forecast period?

What are the factors driving and restraining the market for chemicals?

What are the leading competitors in the global market?

Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?’

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

