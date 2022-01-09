Polyethylene Films Market Scope and overview, Growth Study, Future Trends, Demands, and Top Players Data by Forecast to 2031

The global polyethylene films market was valued at $70,465 million in 2016, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2016 to 2023, to reach $90,911 million by 2023.

Polyethylene films are derived compounds of polymers and ethylene, majorly used in the plastic industry. It is a plastic made from complex polymers, which leads to a rigid, inflammable, fireproof, transparent, and opaque product. The properties of polyethylene can be divided into mechanical, compound, electrical, optical, and thermal. The polyethylene films market plays a vital role in the growth of the packaged food industry.

Polyethylene films are widely utilized in curing of concrete in construction industry as it blocks the water vapor coming up from the ground underneath a building. Moreover, these films act as a vapor barrier, thus blocking the water vapor coming up from the ground underneath a building.

Polyethylene film is also well-adapted to the problem of curing tilt-up wall panels. It has an additional application as a bond breaker between the wall panel and the bade slab on which it is poured.

Innovation related to films, which possess high-barrier properties that make it suitable for packaging of food items drives the market. The ongoing innovations and revolutionary developments in the production of flexible films also boosts the market growth.

Whereas, fluctuations in the cost of raw materials and stringent regulations for the production of plastic products in the industry, imposed majorly in Europe, hamper the market growth during the forecast period. However, growth in end-user base in the Asia-Pacific and saturation of North American and European markets make way for different growth opportunities in the region.

The global polyethylene films market is segmented based on technology, material, application, and region. Based on technology, it is classified into blown film extrusion, cast film extrusion, and others. Based on type, the market is segmented as stretch films and shrink films.

Based on application, it is divided into beverage packaging, food packaging, agriculture films, construction films, household items, and others. Agricultural films are further divided into mulch films, greenhouse films and silage films. Based on material, the market is segmented as high-density polyethylene (HDPE), low density polyethylene (LDPE), and linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE). Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Some of the key players in the global market include:

AEP Industries

Amcor Ltd

Berry Plastics Corporation

Dupont Teijin Films

Exopac Holdings Corporation

Jindal Poly Films

Sealed Air Corporation

Hilex Poly Co LLC

Innovia Films Ltd

Ampac Holdings

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the polyethylene films market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading chemical market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Technology

Blown Film Extrusion

Cast Film Extrusion

Others

By Material

HDPE

LDPE

LLDPE

By Type

Shrink Films

Stretch Films

By Application

Beverage Packaging

Food Packaging

Agriculture Films

Mulch

Greenhouse

Silage

Construction Films

Household Items

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Turkey

KSA

Rest of LAMEA

The other players in the value chain (profiles not included in the report) are:

Toyobo Company Limited

Toray Industries

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

Uflex Ltd

Vibac Group

Garware Polyester Limited

HARBEC, Inc.

Key questions answered in the polyethylene films market report are:

How does a global company acquire markets?

What are its core strategies and policies?

What factors will influence the chemical market over the forecast period?

What are the factors driving and restraining the market for chemicals?

What are the leading competitors in the global market?

Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?’

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

