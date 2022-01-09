Spoolable Pipes Market Scope and overview, Sales Revenue Focus on Specific Product and Dynamics by 2031

Report Ocean publicize new report on the Spoolable Pipes Market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restraints, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the Spoolable Pipes Market growth.

The global spoolable pipes market is expected to garner $2,107 million by 2023, from $1,345 million in 2016, registering a CAGR of 6.7% from 2017 to 2023. A spoolable pipe is a flexible pipe composed of three layers, namely, the liner, cover, and reinforcement layer.

The liner, which is the inner layer and cover, and the outer layer are composed of high-density polyethylene (HDPE), cross-linked polyethylene (PEX), polyamide (PA), polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF), and other thermoplastic resins. The reinforcement or the structural layer is made up of glass fibers, carbon fibers, aramids, para-aramids, steel, aluminum, wires, cords, and high-performance fibers such as M5, spectra, vectran, zylon, among others.Internal and external corrosion leads to quick aging and premature failure of steel pipelines. Majority of the steel pipes are decommissioned after prolonged years of repair and services. Spoolable pipe offers high design flexibility along with high resistance to corrosion, pressure, and impact. Moreover, these pipes are lightweight and flexible in nature, as compared to their steel counterpart; thus requiring less manpower, equipment, and energy to transport and install. This makes spoolable pipes a cost-effective alternative to steel pipes.

Superior properties of spoolable pipes as compared to conventional counterparts have increased their adoption in the market. Properties, such as corrosion resistant and high impact resistant, make these pipes suitable for oil & gas field. Increase in production of oil & gas on account of rise in energy consumption is expected to boost the demand for spoolable pipes for transportation purposes.

Moreover, the discovery of new offshore oil & gas fields is expected to present new opportunities for the manufacturers of spoolable pipes. However, high entry barriers due to stringent regulations on the design, construction, and operation of spoolable pipes by Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA), American Petroleum Institute, ASTM International, and Canadian Standard Association could hamper the market growth.

The global spoolable pipes market is segmented based on matrix type, reinforcement type, application, sales channel, and geography. The market based on the matrix includes thermoplastics and thermosets. Based on reinforcement, it is classified into fiber reinforcement, steel reinforcement, and others. The application segment is divided into onshore, offshore, downhole, and others. On the basis of sales channel, the market is categorized into direct and indirect. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major players profiled in this study include:

Airborne Oil & Gas B.V.

Changchun Gaoxiang Special Pipes Co., Ltd.

Flexpipe Inc.

FlexSteel Pipeline Technologies, Inc.

Future Pipe Industries (L.L.C.)

Magma Global Limited

National Oilwell Varco, Inc.

Pipelife International GmbH

Polyflow LLC

Smartpipe Technologies

Key Benefits

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the current trends, drivers, and dynamics of the global spoolable pipes market to elucidate the prevailing opportunities and tap the investment pockets.

It offers qualitative trends and quantitative analysis of the global market from 2016 to 2023 to assist stakeholders to understand the market scenario.

In-depth analysis of the key segments demonstrates the matrix, reinforcement, and its application.

Competitive intelligence of the industry highlights the business practices followed by key players across geographies as well as the prevailing market opportunities.

Key players are profiled to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the Spoolable Pipes Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading chemical market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

Spoolable Pipes Market Key Segmentation:

By Matrix Type

Thermoplastics

Thermosets

By Reinforcement Type

Fiber Reinforcement

Steel Reinforcement

Others

By Application

Onshore

Production Gathering Lines

Injection Lines

Others

Offshore

Subsea Flowlines

Jumpers

Choke & Kill Lines

Others

Downhole

Directional Drilling

Well Intervention

Others

Others

By Sales Channel

Direct

Indirect

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Turkey

Norway

Germany

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Indonesia

Thailand

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Key questions answered in the Spoolable Pipes Market report are:

How does a global company acquire markets?

What are its core strategies and policies?

What factors will influence the chemical market over the forecast period?

What are the factors driving and restraining the market for chemicals?

What are the leading competitors in the global market?

Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?’

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

