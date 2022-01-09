Anti-foaming Agents Market Scope and overview, 2022 Analysis, Forecast To 2031 By Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation

Anti-foaming agents or defoamer are chemical additives that eliminate or reduce unwanted foam development during industrial processes. Foams are the substances formed by trapping air/gas pockets in a liquid or solid. It causes severe problems such as inefficiency in the process, defects in surface coatings, storage instability, and several other losses.

Anti-foaming agents are having low viscosity and high surface active properties. It has tendency to spread rapidly on foam surfaces, where it destabilizes foaming layers causing rupture of air bubbles and breaking of foam. Commonly used agents during removal of foams are insoluble oil, silicones, alcohols, stearates, and glycol. At present, these agents find numerous applications in detergents, food industry, paper & pulp industry, water treatment plants, and bio-chemicals industries.

Get Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31566

The global anti-foaming market is currently in its advanced stage. Based on type, the market is segmented as water-based, oil-based, and silicone based. Recently, in 2016, silicone-based market occupied the largest share and is supposed to occupy second largest share during the forecast period. This high demand of silicone is because of its low surface tension, chemical inertness, thermal stability, and complete solubility in water.

The global anti-foaming agent market is expected to register substantial growth in the near future due to increased applications in paper & pulp industry. Other factors that drive the market are growth in demand for anti-foaming agents in water treatment plants, paints & coatings industry, and bio-chemicals industry. The report segments the global anti-foaming agents market based on type, application, and region. Based on type, the market is segmented into water-based, oil-based, silicone-based, and others.

By application, the market is classified into paper & pulp, oil & gas, paints & coatings, water treatment, food & beverages, detergents, pharmaceuticals, textiles, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Recent advancements in this market include product launches by major companies such as new oil-based defoamer launched by Air Products & Chemicals (acquired by Evonik in January in 2017) in June, 2015 as well as new molecular defoamer and wetting agent launched by same company in October, 2015; Dow Corning Corporation launched new siloxane-based additive for controlling foam in January, 2016; and BASF too launched deaerator for 100% solid coatings in April, 2016.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players in this study are as follows:

Clariant AG

Dow Corning Corporation

BASF SE

Ashland Inc.

Ecolab Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Ltd.

Kemira Oyj

Elementis PLC

Wacker Chemie AG

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and emerging estimations & dynamics of the global anti-foaming agents market.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

Detailed analysis of the industry based on the type and application help understand the trending product type and potential applications.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier?buyer network.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of top players within the market framework.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the Anti-foaming Agents Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading chemical market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

Anti-foaming Agents Market key SEGMENTS:

By Type

Water Based

Oil Based

Silicone Based

Others

By Application

Paper & Pulp

Oil & Gas

Paints & Coatings

Water Treatment

Food & Beverages

Detergents

Pharmaceuticals

Textiles

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Rest of LAMEA

Key questions answered in the Anti-foaming Agents Market report are:

How does a global company acquire markets?

What are its core strategies and policies?

What factors will influence the chemical market over the forecast period?

What are the factors driving and restraining the market for chemicals?

What are the leading competitors in the global market?

Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?’

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

