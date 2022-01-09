PMI Foam Market Scope and overview, Growth Opportunity, Developments and Regional Forecast to 2022-2031

Report Ocean publicize new report on the PMI Foam Market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restraints, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the PMI Foam Market growth.

Free radical copolymerization of methacrylamide (MAM) and butyl methacrylate (BMA) copolymer leads to the formation of polymethacrylimide (PMI) foam. The demand for PMI foam in the aerospace & defense industry is continuously increasing, owing to properties such as high strength-to-weight ratio, thermal performance, high strength, fire retardance, dimensional stability, and creep resistance, which increase the product life cycle and efficiency.

High requirement of PMI foam in the aerospace & defense sector drives the global market. Moreover, the superior properties, such as heat resistance and low thermal conductivity, offered by PMI boost its application in sporting goods, wind, and transportation sectors.

However, the market growth is restricted due to its high price. Nevertheless, use of high performance foam core (HPFC) in new applications provides a major opportunity for the manufacturers.

The report segments the global PMI foam market based on application and geography. Based on application, the market is classified into aerospace & defense, wind, sporting goods, and transportation. Geographically, it is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Increase in establishment of aerospace, wind energy, sporting goods, medical, and transportation industries in Europe has made it dominant in the market, accounting for the maximum share.

The major players profiled in this study are as follows:

Evonik industries AG

DIAB Group (Ratos)

SABIC

BASF SE

3A Composites

Solvay S.A.

Zotefoams PLC

Baoding Meiwo Science & Technology Development Co., Ltd.

Cashem Advanced Materials Hi-Tech Co., Ltd.

Jiaxing Sky Composites Co., Ltd.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the current trends, drivers, and dynamics of the PMI foam market to elucidate the prevailing opportunities.

It offers qualitative trends and quantitative analyses from 2016 to 2023 to assist stakeholders to understand the market scenario.

In-depth analysis of the PMI foam in locating the markets across various application

Competitive intelligence of the industry highlights the business practices followed by key players across geographies as well as the prevailing market opportunities.

The key players are profiled along with their strategies & developments to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the PMI Foam Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading chemical market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Application

Aerospace & Defense

Wind

Sporting Goods

Transportation

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Turkey

Africa

Rest of LAMEA

KEY PLAYERS

Composite Systems LLC

GMS Composites

Tubus Bauer GmbH

Havel Composites CZ sro

Barracuda Advanced Composites

(The aforementioned companies have not been profiled in the report but can be included on request.)





