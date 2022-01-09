FRP Pipe Market Scope and overview, Upcoming Demand along with Development Trend And Feasibility Studies 2031

The global FRP pipe market was valued at $2,080 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $3,557 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2017 to 2023.

Fiber reinforced plastic (FRP) is a composite material mode of a polymer matrix reinforced with fibers such as aramid, glass, carbon, and basalt. In addition, production of FRP involves two distinct processes-production of fibrous material and bonding of fibrous materials with the matrix during moulding. FRP pipes are commonly used in water and wastewater treatment, marine, construction, and automotive industries.

Rise in construction of water supply systems, development of sewage treatment, and growth in shale gas exploration activities are anticipated to boost the market growth during the forecast period. In addition, introduction of onsite FRP pipe manufacturing and growth in rehabilitation activities of pipelines are some other key aspects that drive the growth of the global FRP pipe market.

However, high cost of carbon fiber reinforced plastic is expected to restrain the market growth. Moreover, increase in adoption of FRP pipe as an alternative of large and small diameter pipe among various industries such as water and waste water, oil & gas, and power generation provides ample of growth opportunities for the market.



The global FRP pipe market is segmented based on type, application, process and geography. On the basis of type, the market is categorized into polyester, polyurethane, epoxy, and others.

On the basis of application, it is divided into water and wastewater, chemical and industrial, oil & gas, power generation, and others. Based on process, the global FRP pipe market can be segmented into centrifugal casting, filament winding, pultrusion and others. By geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The major players operating in the global market focus on key market strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships. They also focus on strengthening their market reach to maintain their goodwill in the ever-competitive market.



Some of the key players in the global market include:



Chemical Process Piping Pvt Ltd.

Amiantit Company

Hobas

HengRun Group Co. Ltd.

Ershing Inc.

Sekisui Chemicals

China National Building Material Company Limited

Future Pipe Industries

National Oilwell Varco

Sarplast SA.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS



This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics from 2016 to 2023 to assist in identifying the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to the individual market revenue.

The region-wise and country-wise market conditions are comprehensively analyzed.

This study evaluates the competitive landscape and the value chain analysis to understand the competitive environment across geographies.

The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the significant segments and regions exhibiting favorable market growth.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the FRP pipe market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading chemical market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



By Type



Polyester

Polyurethane

Epoxy

Others

By Application



Water and Wastewater

Chemical and Industrial

Oil & Gas

Power Generation

Others



By Process



Centrifugal Casting

Filament Winding

Pultrusion

Others

By Region



North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Spain

UK

Italy

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

KSA

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA



The other players in the value chain (profiles not included in the report) include:



ZCL Composites Inc.

Balaji Fiber Reinforced

Graphite India

Ashland

IZFRP

Enduro

Flowtite

Beetle Plastics

Augusta Fiberglass

Composites USA

Plasticon Composites

Industrial Plastic Systems

AL-FLA Plastics

Hanwei Energy Services Corp.

ECC Corrosion

Fibrex

Key questions answered in the FRP pipe market report are:

How does a global company acquire markets?

What are its core strategies and policies?

What factors will influence the chemical market over the forecast period?

What are the factors driving and restraining the market for chemicals?

What are the leading competitors in the global market?

Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?’

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

