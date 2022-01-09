Nanofiltration Membranes Market Scope and overview, Technological Innovation Focus on Business Planning Growth up to 2031

The global nanofiltration membranes market was valued at $565 million in 2016, and is expected to reach at $813 million in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2017 to 2023.

Nanofiltration membrane is used in various applications to remove dissolved solids from water. The membrane selectively removes ions with higher charge (magnesium or calcium) than ions with low charge (chloride or sodium). This selectivity results in lower pressure operation as osmotic pressure requirement is kept low, which offers pressure vessel material savings and energy savings. Nanofiltration membranes are utilized in lactose production from cheese whey to purify and concentrate lactose stream. They are also employed in water treatment for hardness removal, color reduction, and pesticide elimination.

Increase in adoption of nanofiltration membranes in wastewater treatment and water purification as these membranes operate on low pressure and provide higher filtration rate is the primary factor that drives the market growth.Stringent environment regulations associated with water pollution, rapid industrialization across developing countries, and increase in population in water stressed areas are other factors, which supplement market growth. However, high installation costs and lack of funds in emerging economies such as India restrict the market growth. Nevertheless, increase in use of chemical-free water treatment procedures across various industries provide potential growth opportunities for market expansion.

The report segments the nanofiltration membrane market on the basis of type, application, and geography. Based on type, the market is divided into polymeric, ceramic, and hybrid. According to application, the market is classified into water & wastewater treatment, food & beverages, chemical & petrochemical, pharmaceutical & biomedical, and others (textiles, agriculture, metalworking, and solid waste management). By geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major players operating in the global market focus on key market strategies such as product launch, mergers, acquisition, and expansion to strengthen their market reach to maintain their position in the competitive market. In March 2017, Koch Membrane Systems Inc. launched Causti-COR nanofiltration systems. These systems are especially designed to purify and recover caustic for reuse in industrial and food & beverage applications.

The major players operating in this market include the following

Alfa Laval AB

Argonide Advanced Water Filtration Systems

Applied Membranes Inc.

GEA Group

Inopor GmbH

Koch Membrane Systems Inc.

Nitto Group

Pall Corporation

The DOW Chemical Company

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the nanofiltration membranes market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading chemical market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

Nanofiltration Membranes Market Key Segments:

By Type

Polymeric

Ceramic

Hybrid

By Application

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Food & Beverages

Chemical & Petrochemical

Pharmaceutical & Biomedical

Others (Textiles, Agriculture, Metalworking, and Solid Waste Management)

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

Argentina

Rest of LAMEA

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

