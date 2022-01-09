Modified Starch Market Scope and overview,With the Best Scope, Trends, Benefits, Opportunities to 2031

The global modified starch market was valued at $7,995 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $10,700 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2017 to 2023.

Modified starch is obtained from native starch via its physical, enzymatic, or chemical alteration. Some of the common techniques used for converting native starch to modified starch include treatment with acid, sodium hydroxide, potassium hydroxide, emulsifiers, and starch ether, as well as roasting or adding a positive electrical charge.

Some of the native starch undergo more than one treatment to get the desired quality based on different applications. Modified starches are used in the food & beverage industry to enhance the texture & control moisture of different food products such as ice-creams, jellies, syrups, candies, and others.

These are also useful as a stabilizing agent, thickening agent, and dough binding agent apart from other functions. The main application areas of modified starch are in the food industry, paper-making, and pharmaceutical industry apart from cosmetics industry, pet food industry, textile industry, and others. Some common examples of modified starch are thin boiling starch, white dextrine starch, yellow dextrine starch, oxidized starch, cationic starch, and starch ester.



Increase in the consumption of convenience food and the easy modification of functional properties of modified starch drive the global modified starch market. Furthermore, increase in usage of modified starch in various industries such as pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and paper boosts the market growth.

However, presence of substitutes and volatility in raw material prices are anticipated to hamper this growth. Moreover, new sources of modified starch and its untapped applications represent potential opportunities for growth.



The global modified starch market is segmented on the basis of raw material, type, application, function, and geography. Based on raw material, it is divided into maize, cassava, potato, wheat, and others. The type segment includes cationic starch, etherified starch, esterified starch, resistant starch, and pre-gelatinized starch. Applications covered in this report are food & beverages, animal feed, paper-making, weaving & textiles, pharmaceuticals, and others.



Further, the food & beverages segment is classified into confectionery, beverages, processed food, and others, while the animal feed segment includes swine feed, ruminant feed, poultry feed, and others. Based on function, the market is divided into thickeners, stabilizers, binders, emulsifiers, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players in this study are as follows:



Archer Daniels Midland Company

Avebe U.A.

Cargill, Incorporated

Emsland- Starke GmbH

Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Company Limited

Grain Processing Corporation

Ingredion Incorporated

Roquette Fr?res

Tate & Lyle PLC

Universal Starch Chem Allied



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS



The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market, with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the investment pockets.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

The report provides a quantitative analysis to help the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of different segments facilitates to understand various products of the market.

Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to predict the competitive outlook of the market.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the modified starch market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading chemical market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.



Modified Starch Market Key Segments:

By Raw Material



Maize

Cassava

Potato

Wheat

Others



By Type



Cationic Starch

Etherified Starch

Esterified Starch

Resistant Starch

Pre-gelatinized



By Application



Food & Beverages

Confectionery

Beverages

Processed Foods

Others

Animal Feed

Swine Feed

Ruminant Feed

Poultry Feed

Others

Paper-making

Weaving & Textiles

Pharmaceuticals

Others

By Function



Thickeners

Stabilizers

Binders

Emulsifiers

Others



By Geography



North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

South Africa

KSA

Rest of LAMEA

Key questions answered in the modified starch market report are:

How does a global company acquire markets?

What are its core strategies and policies?

What factors will influence the chemical market over the forecast period?

What are the factors driving and restraining the market for chemicals?

What are the leading competitors in the global market?

Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?’

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

