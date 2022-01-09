Colorants Market Scope and overview,: Growth, Opportunities, Key Players & Forecast Outlook 2031

The global colorants market was valued at $41 billion in 2016, and is projected to reach $64 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 6.5% from 2017 to 2023.

Ingredients that add color to the product are termed as colorants. Colorants can be natural or synthetic additives. Pigments and dyes the common colorants serving industries such as clothes, paints, prints, plastics, photographs, and ceramics. Dyes are soluble in water, and mainly serve textile industry, whereas the pigments are insoluble and are utilized by the plastics, ceramics, and painting industries.

Upsurge in demand for end-use industry such as plastic and paints & coatings. Moreover, the increased consumer expenses on packaged food products, and cosmetics products boosts the market growth. However, the environmental regulations related to artificial colors restrict this growth.

Also, the oversupply of dyes, leading to its decreased price hampers the market growth. Recycling of plastics and volatility of raw materials also restraints the market. Nevertheless, the technological advancement provides several growth opportunities for market expansion.

The global colorant market is segmented based on type, end-use industry, and geography. Based on type, it is classified into dyes and pigments. Based on end-use industry, it is divided into packaging, building & construction, automotive, textiles, paper & printing, and others. By geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major players profiled in this study include:

BASF SE

Sun Chemical Corporation

Clariant AG

Polyone Corporation

E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

Lanxess

Huntsman Corporation

Dystar

DIC Corporation

Cabot Corporation

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the current trends, drivers, and dynamics of the global colorant market to elucidate the prevailing opportunities.

It offers qualitative trends and quantitative analysis from 2016 to 2023 to assist stakeholders to understand the market scenario.

In-depth analysis of the key segments helps in locating the type markets and their applications.

Competitive intelligence of the industry highlights the business practices followed by key players across geographies as well as the prevailing market opportunities.

The key players are profiled along with their strategies & developments to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the colorants market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading chemical market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

Colorants Market Key Segments:

By Type

Dyes

Pigments

By End-Use Industry

Packaging

Building & Construction

Automotive

Textiles

Paper & Printing

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Korea

Australia

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Key questions answered in the colorants market report are:

How does a global company acquire markets?

What are its core strategies and policies?

What factors will influence the chemical market over the forecast period?

What are the factors driving and restraining the market for chemicals?

What are the leading competitors in the global market?

Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?’

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

