Roof Coatings Market Scope and overview, 2021 Key Drivers and Challenges, Opportunities and Forecast Insights by 2031

The global roof coatings market was valued at $951 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $1,680 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 8.8% from 2017 to 2023.

Roof coating is a fluid applied roofing membrane, which is used to regulate the temperature of buildings. These coatings possess elastic properties, which allow them to stretch and retain its original shape. They are the top layer of composite roof membrane and underlying system.

The growth of the global roof coatings market is driven by surge in cool roof technology and the development of the construction industry. Moreover, increase in construction activities in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to boost the global roof coatings market during the forecast period.

Roof coatings help to reduce the use of air conditioning systems, which in turn helps to minimize pollution and save energy. However, one of the major challenges for the growth of the market is the volatile raw material prices. Conversely, the development of green technologies is anticipated to provide new opportunities for the key players.

The global roof coatings market is segmented based on material, technology, roof type, application, and geography. By material, the market is categorized into elastomeric & plastic, bituminous, tiles, metals, and others. On the basis of technology, it is bifurcated into water-based and solvent-based. According to roof type, it is classified into low sloped roof, steep sloped roof, and others. As per application, it is divided into residential, commercial, hospitality, healthcare, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in the global roof coatings market have adopted product launch and expansion as their key strategies to gain significant market share and cater to the growing demands from the developing countries.

Following are the key players in the global roof coatings market:

RPM International Inc.

The Dow Chemical Company

AkzoNobel NV

BASF SE

Nippon Paint Co. Ltd

Valspar Corporation

PPG Industries, Inc.

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Hempel A/S

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and emerging estimations from 2016 to 2023 in the global roof coatings market.

Competitive intelligence of leading manufacturers & distributors of roof coatings helps in understanding the competitive scenario across geographies.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrain the market growth is provided.

Extensive analysis of the industry is conducted by following key product positioning and by monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

The key players are profiled along with their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the roof coatings market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading chemical market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

Roof Coatings Market Key Segments:

By Material

Elastomeric & Plastic

Bituminous

Tiles

Metals

Others

By Technology

Water-based

Solvent-based

By Roof Type

Low Sloped Roof

Steep Sloped Roof

Others

By Application

Residential

Commercial

Hospitality

Healthcare

Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Rest of LAMEA

Key questions answered in the roof coatings market report are:

How does a global company acquire markets?

What are its core strategies and policies?

What factors will influence the chemical market over the forecast period?

What are the factors driving and restraining the market for chemicals?

What are the leading competitors in the global market?

Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?’

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

