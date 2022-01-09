Packaging Coatings Market Scope and overview, with Highest growth in the near future by leading key players

The packaging coating market was valued at $2,830 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $3,865 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 4.6% from 2017 to 2023.

Packaging may be defined as an economical means of providing presentation, protection, identification, containment, convenience, and compliance for a product during storage, transportation, display, and usage. Packaging coatings are considered as special materials meant for protection and embellishment of packaging associated with beverages, food, aerosol & paint cans, and metal closures.

The distinctive characteristics of these materials include adherence with various substrates such as metal & plastics, high chemical resistance, corrosion resistance, and non-toxic nature towards humans, and others. Packaging coatings are increasingly embraced in various industries as they provide critical functionality to complex packaging structures of different types of products.

Moreover, packaging manufacturers are now concerned about product safety and customer satisfaction. Thus, coatings play a major role in addressing the aforementioned aspects.

The increase in application areas of packaging coatings is the primary factor that fuels the growth of the market. Globalization, changes in lifestyles, and food habits lead to the growth of the food & beverage industry, which is a major end-use industry for the global packaging coatings market.

In addition, a rise in the consumption and manufacture of PET bottles also leads to the market growth. In the food & beverage industry, the need to maintain food quality and taste as well as keep a check on contamination urges manufacturers to use packaging coatings, which in turn provide an impetus for the market growth.

In addition, the rapid rise in e-commerce industry further fuels the market. However, stringent environmental regulations on packaging safety, majorly in the food & beverage industry are expected to restrict the growth of the market. Furthermore, increase in health concerns and awareness among leading players and end users regarding the side-effects of chemicals used in coatings of cans and bottles is expected to hamper the growth of the market.

The global packaging coatings market is segmented by type, substrate, application, end user, and geography. By type, it is classified into epoxy thermoset, urethane, UV-curable, BPA free, and soft touch UV-curable & urethane.

By substrate, it is categorized into metal, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers, flexible packaging, and others. By application, it is analyzed across food cans, beverage cans, caps & closures, aerosols & tubes, industrial packaging, promotional packaging, and specialty packaging segments. By end user, the market is divided into food & beverages, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, consumer electronics, and automotive components. By geography, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players in this study are as follows:

Akzo Nobel N.V.

ARKEMA GROUP

Axalta Coating Systems LLC

BASF SE

Mantrose-Haeuser Co. Inc.

PPG Industries, Inc.

Sun Coating Company

The Dow Chemical Company

The Valspar Corporation

Wacker Chemie AG

Allnex Belgium SA/NV

FlintGroup.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and emerging estimations & dynamics of the global packaging coatings market.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

Detailed analysis of the industry based on the type and application help understand the trending product type and potential applications.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of top players within the market framework.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the global chemical market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading chemical market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

Epoxy Thermoset

Urethane

UV-Curable

BPA Free

Soft Touch UV-Curable & Urethane

By Substrate

Metal

Metal Beverage Can

Metal Food Can

Metal Aerosol Can

Metal Tins

Aluminum Trays

Collapsible Metal Tubes

Other Metal

Rigid Plastic

Glass

Liquid Cartons

Paper-based Containers

Flexible Packaging

Others

By Application

Food Cans

Beverage Cans

Caps & Closures

Aerosols & Tubes

Industrial Packaging

Promotional Packaging

Specialty Packaging

By End User

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Consumer Electronics

Automotive Components

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Turkey

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

OTHER KEY PLAYERS

ALTANA

Brancher

ColorMatrix

CROMOS TINTAS GRAFICAS

Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals Manufacturing

DIC

Encres Dubuit

Environmental Inks and Coatings

Kansai Paint

Nippon Paint

Sakata

Siegwerk Druckfarben

T&K TOKA

Toyo Ink

Wikoff Color

Zeller+Gmelin

Key questions answered in the Organic Fertilizer Market report are:

How does a global company acquire markets?

What are its core strategies and policies?

What factors will influence the chemical market over the forecast period?

What are the factors driving and restraining the market for chemicals?

What are the leading competitors in the global market?

Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?’

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

