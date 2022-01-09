Oleochemicals Market Scope and overview, Competitive Analysis Reports 2022-2031 with Top Vendors | Emery Oleochemicals,Wilmar International, Oleon NV

The global oleochemicals market was valued at $17,964 million in 2016 which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% during 2017 to 2023 to reach $28,728 million by 2023.

Oleochemicals are the chemical products derived from animal or vegetable triglycerides. These products are viewed as natural, green, organic, safe, renewable, and biodegradable by the scientists and consumers.

Palm kernel oil, coconut oil, and high erucic rapeseed oil along with animals fats such as tallow and lard are most commonly used raw materials for the production of oleochemicals. These are used in broad range of application such as for the production of detergent, personal care products, lubricants, green solvents, and bioplastics.

In 2016, Asia-Pacific and Europe were the leading regions, in terms of both value and volume. Asia-Pacific is the leading region for oleochemicals, owing to the strong raw material base and expanding world scale plants. Moreover, the recent developments and modernization in oleochemicals manufacturing plants in Asia offer excellent raw material integration and give producers competitive advantage above overseas competitors.

Increase in demand for bio-degradable products and sustainable solutions along with favorable regulations drive the market in various segments of chemical industry.

Further, oleochemicals are used in wide range of applications and several emerging applications of oleochemicals are replacing petroleum-based products, which is expected to create substantial growth opportunity to the global industry players. However, volatile prices of important oils and fats restrain the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

The global oleochemicals market is segmented based on type, application, and geography. On the basis of type, it is divided into fatty acid, fatty alcohol, methyl ester, glycerol, and others. On the basis of application, it is categorized as pharmaceuticals, personal care & cosmetics, food & beverages, soap & detergents, polymers, and others. By geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major market players are as follows

Emery Oleochemicals

Wilmar International

Oleon NV

KLK Oleo

Musim Mas Group

Croda International

IOI Group

Procter & Gamble Co.

Twin River Technologies

Chemical Associates Inc.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the oleochemicals market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading chemical market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

Fatty Acid

Fatty Alcohol

Methyl Ester

Glycerol

Others

By Application

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Food & Beverages

Soap & Detergents

Polymers

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Malaysia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

The other major players in the industry include the following

Evyap Oleo

Godrej Industries

Cargill Inc.

CREMER

Pacific Oleochemicals Sdn Bhd

