Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films Market Scope and overview, Study Combine With Challenges and Opportunities up to 2031 | Progressing at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period

The global bio-PLA films market was valued at $354 million in 2016, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2017 to 2023 to reach $910 million by 2023.

Polylactic acid (PLA) films are biodegradable films derived from renewable resources such as corn starch, cassava roots, and sugarcane. These films are applicable in the agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and food packaging industries.

In 2016, Europe and North America were the leading regions, in terms of both value and volume, followed by Asia-Pacific. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate in the future, owing to increase in consumer awareness related to the use of bio-based products and government support towards use of environment-friendly products.

The growth of the North American bio-PLA films industry is driven by the development of new technologies to enhance the quality of bio PLA films and the presence of favorable regulatory policies.

The global bio-PLA films market is segmented based on technology, end user, and geography. On the basis of technology, it is divided into sol-gel, atomic layer deposition, and multilayer. On the basis of end user, it is categorized into food & beverages, home & personal care, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major players operating in the market are as follows:

Natureworks, LLC

Futerro

Tale & Lyle

Total Carbion PLA

Hiusan Biosciences

Toray Industries, Inc.

Taghleef Industries

Amcor Ltd.

Toyobo

Avery Dennison Corporation

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the bio-PLA films market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading chemical market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Technology

Sol-Gel

Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD)

Multilayer

By End User

Food & Beverages

Home & Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Agriculture

Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Italy

UK

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Thailand

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

The other major players in the industry include:

Jiangsu Jiulding

Teijin

Synbra Technology B.V.

Zhejiang Hisun Group Co., Ltd.

Innova Fils

Biobag International

Mondi Group

Plastic Union

Key questions answered in the bio-PLA films market report are:

How does a global company acquire markets?

What are its core strategies and policies?

What factors will influence the chemical market over the forecast period?

What are the factors driving and restraining the market for chemicals?

What are the leading competitors in the global market?

Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?’

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

