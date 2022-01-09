White Cement Market Scope and overview, Players Eye Opportunity with COVID-19 (Update #Omicron mutations analysis) Effect Analysis in 2021

The global white cement market was valued at $6,569 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $8,305 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 3.4% from 2017 to 2023.

White cement is a construction material, which exhibits aesthetic and hydraulic binding properties. This cement is often deployed along with pigments to impart attractive color to the concretes and mortars, which is not feasible with ordinary gray cement.

The color of white cement is determined by its raw materials, such as iron and manganese, used during the production process. White cement is OPC-clinker using fuel oil (instead of coal) with an iron oxide content below 0.4 per cent to ensure whiteness.

A special cooling technique is used in its production. It is used to enhance aesthetic value in tiles and flooring Hence, white cement serves as a key ingredient in the production of architectural and decorative concrete that finds applications in terrazzo tiles, paints, pavers, and pre-fabricated products such as artificial walls and tile adhesives.

The growth of the global white cement market is driven by increase in demand for white cement in countries with hot climates, owing to its heat reflecting properties. In addition, rise in usage of white cement in construction of designer buildings and future landmarks fuels the market growth.

Moreover, white cement finds extensive applications in the developing economies such as India and China, owing to high purchasing power, increase in per capita GDP, and rise in expenditure by the governments. However, lowered strength of white cement in comparison with other cements and its higher costs restrain the market.

The global white cement market is segmented based on type, end use, and geography. On the basis of type, it is classified into white Portland cement, white masonry cement, and others. On the basis of end use, it is divided into residential, commercial, and industrial. By geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Some of the key players in the global market include

Cementir Holding

JK Cement

Cemex

Birla White

Federal White Cement

Saveh White Cement Co

Cementos Portland Valderrivas

SOTACIB (65% Cementos Molins)

Ras Al-Khaimah Company

Cimsa Cimento

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends and estimations from 2017 to 2023 of the global white cement market to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to individual market revenue.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

An in-depth analysis of current research & clinical developments within the market is provided.

Key players and their key developments in the recent years are listed.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the white cement market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading chemical market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

White Portland Cement

White Masonry Cement

Others (Calcium Aluminate Cement and Calcium Sulfoaluminate Cement)

By End Use

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Spain

Denmark

Germany

UK

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Pakistan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Turkey

KSA

Rest of LAMEA

The other players in the value chain (profiles not included in the report) are:

Sinai White Portland Cement Co

Sastobe White Cement (Basel Cement)

Adana Cimento, Saudi White Cement Co

Holcim

Royal Cement Co (SESCO Trading)

Fars and Khuzestan Cement Co

Lafarge

Siam Cement and

Key questions answered in the white cement market report are:

How does a global company acquire markets?

What are its core strategies and policies?

What factors will influence the chemical market over the forecast period?

What are the factors driving and restraining the market for chemicals?

What are the leading competitors in the global market?

Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?’

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

