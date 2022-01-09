OLED Materials Market Scope and overview, 2021 Report Overview, Consumption by Region, Company Profiles, Value Chain and Sales Analysis to 2031 | Progressing at a CAGR of 26.3% during the forecast period

The global OLED materials market was valued at $5,932 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $25,731 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 26.3% from 2016 to 2023.

Organic light-emitting diode (OLED) is a flat light-emitting technology that is produced by employing thin organic films in between two conductors. OLEDs have gained wide range of acceptance among end users as they are lightweight, brighter, thinner, and provide more power efficiency as compared to LCDs.

Increase in demand for smartphones globally and rise in disposable income of people drive the growth of the global OLED materials market. In addition, growth in demand for OLED materials in the automotive sector is projected to present new opportunities for OLED materials manufacturers in the near future.

The rapid change in technology and consumer preferences is anticipated to hamper the adoption of OLED materials in the electronics sector.

The report segments the global OLED materials market based on type, application, end user, and geography. The type segment includes substrates, encapsulation, anode, hole injection layer (HIL), hole transport layer (HTL), electron transport layer (ETL), emissive layer (EML), and cathode.

These OLED materials are applicable in television & monitors, smartphones, notebooks & tablets, automotive, and others. Based on end users, the market is classified into residential, commercial, and industrial users. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global OLED materials market till 2023.

Product launch is the key developmental strategy focused on by prominent players in the global OLED materials market to gain significant share.

The key players profiled in the report are as follows:

Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC.

DuPont

Novaled GmbH

Merck KGaA

LG Chem

TCI America

Sumitomo Chemical

Universal Display

The Dow Chemical Company

Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and emerging estimations in the global OLED materials market.

In-depth analysis of the industry is conducted through market estimations of key segments from 2017 to 2023.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrain the market growth is provided.

Extensive analysis of the industry is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

The key players are profiled along with their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the OLED materials market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading chemical market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Substrates

Encapsulation

Anode

HIL

HTL

ETL

EML

Cathode

By Application

Display

Television & Monitors

Smartphones

Notebooks & Tablets

Automotive

Others

Lighting

By End User

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

South Africa

KSA

Rest of LAMEA

*Other players in the value chain include the following;

Cambridge Display Technology

Beijing Aglaia Technology Development Co., Ltd.

BASF SE

Borun Chemical Co., Ltd.

Hodogaya Chemical Group

Heraeus Holding

Covestro AG

Key questions answered in the OLED materials market report are:

How does a global company acquire markets?

What are its core strategies and policies?

What factors will influence the chemical market over the forecast period?

What are the factors driving and restraining the market for chemicals?

What are the leading competitors in the global market?

Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?’

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

