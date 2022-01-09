|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|21
|17
|2
|2
|53
|13
|53
|Chelsea
|21
|12
|7
|2
|45
|16
|43
|Liverpool
|20
|12
|6
|2
|52
|18
|42
|Arsenal
|20
|11
|2
|7
|33
|25
|35
|West Ham
|20
|10
|4
|6
|37
|27
|34
|Tottenham
|18
|10
|3
|5
|23
|20
|33
|Man United
|19
|9
|4
|6
|30
|27
|31
|Wolverhampton
|19
|8
|4
|7
|14
|14
|28
|Brighton
|19
|6
|9
|4
|20
|20
|27
|Leicester
|18
|7
|4
|7
|31
|33
|25
|Crystal Palace
|20
|5
|8
|7
|29
|30
|23
|Brentford
|19
|6
|5
|8
|23
|26
|23
|Aston Villa
|19
|7
|1
|11
|25
|30
|22
|Southampton
|19
|4
|9
|6
|20
|29
|21
|Everton
|18
|5
|4
|9
|23
|32
|19
|Leeds
|19
|4
|7
|8
|21
|37
|19
|Watford
|18
|4
|1
|13
|22
|36
|13
|Burnley
|17
|1
|8
|8
|16
|27
|11
|Newcastle
|19
|1
|8
|10
|19
|42
|11
|Norwich
|19
|2
|4
|13
|8
|42
|10
___
Arsenal 1, Man City 2
Leicester vs. Norwich, 10 a.m. ppd
Watford 0, Tottenham 1
Crystal Palace 2, West Ham 3
Brentford 2, Aston Villa 1
Everton 2, Brighton 3
Leeds 3, Burnley 1
Southampton vs. Newcastle, 9 a.m. ppd
Chelsea 2, Liverpool 2
Man United 0, Wolverhampton 1
Southampton vs. Brentford, 2:45 p.m.
Everton vs. Leicester, 3 p.m.
West Ham vs. Norwich, 2:45 p.m.
Brighton vs. Crystal Palace, 3 p.m.
Man City vs. Chelsea, 7:30 a.m.
Burnley vs. Leicester, 10 a.m.
Newcastle vs. Watford, 10 a.m.
Norwich vs. Everton, 10 a.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.
Aston Villa vs. Man United, 12:30 p.m.
Liverpool vs. Brentford, 9 a.m.
West Ham vs. Leeds, 9 a.m.
Tottenham vs. Arsenal, 11:30 a.m.
Burnley vs. Watford, 2:30 p.m.
Brighton vs. Chelsea, 3 p.m.
Leicester vs. Tottenham, 2:30 p.m.
Brentford vs. Man United, 3 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Bournemouth
|25
|14
|7
|4
|41
|20
|49
|Blackburn
|25
|13
|7
|5
|43
|28
|46
|Fulham
|23
|13
|6
|4
|51
|19
|45
|West Brom
|25
|11
|9
|5
|31
|19
|42
|QPR
|24
|12
|5
|7
|37
|30
|41
|Huddersfield
|26
|11
|7
|8
|32
|29
|40
|Middlesbrough
|25
|11
|6
|8
|29
|24
|39
|Stoke
|24
|10
|5
|9
|28
|25
|35
|Nottingham Forest
|25
|9
|7
|9
|32
|28
|34
|Coventry
|23
|9
|7
|7
|29
|27
|34
|Millwall
|24
|8
|9
|7
|27
|27
|33
|Blackpool
|26
|9
|6
|11
|27
|32
|33
|Sheffield United
|22
|9
|5
|8
|29
|28
|32
|Preston
|23
|8
|7
|8
|26
|29
|31
|Bristol City
|25
|8
|6
|11
|30
|39
|30
|Luton Town
|22
|7
|8
|7
|31
|27
|29
|Swansea
|22
|7
|6
|9
|26
|31
|27
|Birmingham
|24
|7
|6
|11
|23
|32
|27
|Hull
|24
|6
|5
|13
|20
|29
|23
|Cardiff
|24
|6
|5
|13
|26
|43
|23
|Reading
|23
|8
|4
|11
|29
|36
|22
|Peterborough
|23
|5
|4
|14
|20
|44
|19
|Barnsley
|24
|2
|8
|14
|16
|36
|14
|Derby
|25
|7
|11
|7
|23
|24
|11
___
Sheffield United vs. Middlesbrough, 7:30 a.m. ppd
Blackpool 1, Hull 0
Coventry vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m. ppd
Bristol City 3, Millwall 2
Birmingham 1, QPR 2
Blackburn 0, Huddersfield 0
West Brom 1, Cardiff 1
Nottingham Forest vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m. ppd
Reading 2, Derby 2
Stoke 1, Preston 2
Swansea vs. Fulham, 10 a.m. ppd
Bournemouth vs. Peterborough, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Reading vs. Fulham, 3 p.m.
Barnsley vs. Stoke, 2:45 p.m.
Luton Town vs. Bournemouth, 7:30 a.m.
Barnsley vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.
Derby vs. Sheffield United, 10 a.m.
Fulham vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.
Huddersfield vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Reading, 10 a.m.
Millwall vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.
Preston vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.
QPR vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.
Hull vs. Stoke, 7 a.m.
Preston vs. Sheffield United, 2:45 p.m.
Fulham vs. Birmingham, 2:45 p.m.
Hull vs. Blackburn, 2:45 p.m.
Reading vs. Luton Town, 3 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Rotherham
|24
|15
|5
|4
|45
|17
|50
|Sunderland
|25
|15
|5
|5
|50
|29
|50
|Wycombe
|25
|13
|7
|5
|40
|30
|46
|Wigan
|21
|14
|3
|4
|40
|20
|45
|Oxford United
|25
|12
|7
|6
|40
|27
|43
|Plymouth
|24
|12
|7
|5
|38
|25
|43
|Milton Keynes Dons
|24
|11
|7
|6
|43
|30
|40
|Portsmouth
|23
|10
|7
|6
|28
|22
|37
|Sheffield Wednesday
|24
|9
|10
|5
|30
|27
|37
|Ipswich
|25
|9
|8
|8
|43
|34
|35
|Accrington Stanley
|25
|10
|5
|10
|31
|40
|35
|Burton Albion
|24
|9
|5
|10
|29
|30
|32
|Cheltenham
|25
|7
|9
|9
|31
|44
|30
|Charlton
|24
|8
|5
|11
|30
|29
|29
|Shrewsbury
|25
|8
|5
|12
|26
|29
|29
|Cambridge United
|24
|6
|9
|9
|32
|38
|27
|Bolton
|23
|7
|5
|11
|30
|35
|26
|AFC Wimbledon
|21
|6
|7
|8
|30
|35
|25
|Lincoln
|23
|6
|7
|10
|26
|31
|25
|Fleetwood Town
|24
|6
|7
|11
|37
|43
|25
|Morecambe
|24
|6
|5
|13
|34
|49
|23
|Gillingham
|24
|3
|9
|12
|18
|38
|18
|Crewe
|24
|4
|6
|14
|22
|43
|18
|Doncaster
|24
|4
|4
|16
|16
|44
|16
___
Burton Albion 4, Crewe 1
Charlton 0, Wycombe 1
Ipswich vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m. ppd
Milton Keynes Dons 0, Gillingham 0
Oxford United 1, Cheltenham 1
Plymouth vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m. ppd
Rotherham 2, Bolton 1
Wigan vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m. ppd
Sunderland vs. Fleetwood Town, 8 a.m. ppd
Morecambe 4, Doncaster 3
Shrewsbury 1, Sheffield Wednesday 0
Cambridge United 0, Portsmouth 0
Wycombe 3, Sunderland 3
Accrington Stanley 1, Milton Keynes Dons 1
Cheltenham 1, Burton Albion 1
Lincoln 2, Oxford United 0
Portsmouth vs. Wigan, 10 a.m. ppd
Doncaster 0, Fleetwood Town 1
Gillingham 0, Ipswich 4
Milton Keynes Dons vs. AFC Wimbledon, 2:45 p.m.
Sunderland vs. Lincoln, 2:45 p.m.
Bolton vs. Wycombe, 3 p.m.
Crewe vs. Charlton, 2:45 p.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.
Bolton vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.
Crewe vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
Doncaster vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Portsmouth, 1:45 p.m.
Morecambe vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Forest Green
|22
|14
|6
|2
|45
|20
|48
|Tranmere
|23
|12
|5
|6
|24
|14
|41
|Northampton
|23
|12
|4
|7
|31
|23
|40
|Sutton United
|23
|12
|3
|8
|35
|28
|39
|Swindon
|22
|10
|7
|5
|34
|26
|37
|Port Vale
|21
|10
|5
|6
|35
|23
|35
|Newport County
|24
|9
|8
|7
|38
|34
|35
|Exeter
|23
|8
|10
|5
|33
|26
|34
|Mansfield Town
|22
|9
|5
|8
|27
|28
|32
|Leyton Orient
|22
|7
|10
|5
|37
|21
|31
|Crawley Town
|22
|9
|4
|9
|27
|31
|31
|Salford
|22
|8
|6
|8
|26
|21
|30
|Harrogate Town
|22
|8
|6
|8
|35
|31
|30
|Bradford
|23
|6
|11
|6
|29
|28
|29
|Walsall
|23
|7
|8
|8
|29
|30
|29
|Hartlepool
|23
|8
|4
|11
|24
|34
|28
|Rochdale
|22
|6
|9
|7
|30
|30
|27
|Bristol Rovers
|21
|7
|5
|9
|27
|33
|26
|Carlisle
|23
|6
|7
|10
|18
|29
|25
|Barrow
|23
|5
|8
|10
|23
|28
|23
|Stevenage
|24
|5
|8
|11
|19
|37
|23
|Colchester
|21
|5
|7
|9
|17
|28
|22
|Scunthorpe
|24
|3
|10
|11
|19
|42
|19
|Oldham
|24
|4
|6
|14
|22
|39
|18
___
Barrow 1, Bradford 2
Crawley Town 3, Colchester 1
Forest Green 2, Stevenage 0
Harrogate Town vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m. ppd
Leyton Orient vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m. ppd
Rochdale vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m. ppd
Salford vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m. ppd
Scunthorpe 0, Carlisle 1
Sutton United 2, Exeter 1
Swindon 5, Northampton 2
Walsall 3, Newport County 3
Hartlepool 0, Oldham 0
Forest Green 0, Exeter 0
Colchester vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m. ppd
Exeter vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m. ppd
Newport County 0, Salford 2
Northampton 0, Crawley Town 1
Oldham vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m. ppd
Stevenage 3, Walsall 1
Tranmere 4, Scunthorpe 0
Carlisle vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m. ppd
Carlisle 2, Bradford 0
Mansfield Town vs. Swindon, 2:30 p.m.
Forest Green vs. Colchester, 2:45 p.m.
Salford vs. Tranmere, 2:45 p.m.
Bradford vs. Salford, 10 a.m.
Carlisle vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.
Colchester vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.
Exeter vs. Scunthorpe, 10 a.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.
Newport County vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.
Northampton vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.
Oldham vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.
Port Vale vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.