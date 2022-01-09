Alexa
NFL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/01/09 23:00
All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
x-Buffalo 10 6 0 .625 456 279
x-New England 10 6 0 .625 438 270
e-Miami 8 8 0 .500 308 349
e-N.Y. Jets 4 12 0 .250 300 477
South
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Tennessee 11 5 0 .688 391 329
Indianapolis 9 7 0 .563 440 339
e-Houston 4 12 0 .250 255 424
e-Jacksonville 2 14 0 .125 227 446
North
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Cincinnati 10 6 0 .625 444 355
Pittsburgh 8 7 1 .531 327 385
Baltimore 8 8 0 .500 374 376
e-Cleveland 7 9 0 .438 328 355
West
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Kansas City 12 5 0 .706 480 364
L.A. Chargers 9 7 0 .563 442 424
Las Vegas 9 7 0 .563 339 407
e-Denver 7 10 0 .412 335 322
NATIONAL CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Dallas 12 5 0 .706 530 358
Philadelphia 9 8 0 .529 444 385
e-Washington 6 10 0 .375 313 427
e-N.Y. Giants 4 12 0 .250 251 394
South
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Tampa Bay 12 4 0 .750 470 336
New Orleans 8 8 0 .500 334 315
e-Atlanta 7 9 0 .438 293 429
e-Carolina 5 11 0 .313 287 363
North
W L T Pct PF PA
*-Green Bay 13 3 0 .813 420 334
e-Minnesota 7 9 0 .438 394 409
e-Chicago 6 10 0 .375 294 376
e-Detroit 2 13 1 .156 288 437
West
W L T Pct PF PA
x-L.A. Rams 12 4 0 .750 436 345
x-Arizona 11 5 0 .688 419 328
San Francisco 9 7 0 .563 400 341
e-Seattle 6 10 0 .375 357 336

e-Eliminated from playoffs

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

*-clinched home-field advantage

Saturday's Games

Kansas City 28, Denver 24

Dallas 51, Philadelphia 26

Sunday's Games

Chicago at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Houston, 1 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, 4:25 p.m.

New England at Miami, 4:25 p.m.

New Orleans at Atlanta, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Las Vegas, 8:20 p.m.

