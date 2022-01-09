THROUGH JANUARY 8
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|AVG
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|27
|1607
|52
|1.94
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|23
|1344
|44
|1.96
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|26
|1507
|50
|1.99
|Keith Kinkaid
|N.Y. Rangers
|1
|60
|2
|2.00
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|21
|1206
|42
|2.09
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|24
|1448
|52
|2.15
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|29
|1707
|63
|2.21
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|11
|595
|22
|2.22
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|28
|1696
|63
|2.23
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|16
|956
|36
|2.26
|Antti Raanta
|Carolina
|10
|511
|20
|2.35
|Jonathan Quick
|Los Angeles
|22
|1300
|52
|2.40
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|20
|1172
|48
|2.46
|Craig Anderson
|Buffalo
|6
|360
|15
|2.50
|Vitek Vanecek
|Washington
|16
|908
|38
|2.51
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|15
|896
|38
|2.54
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|27
|1602
|68
|2.55
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|24
|1376
|59
|2.57
|Jaroslav Halak
|Vancouver
|8
|440
|19
|2.59
|Braden Holtby
|Dallas
|16
|902
|39
|2.59
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|W
|L
|OT
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|29
|1707
|19
|9
|1
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|28
|1696
|19
|6
|3
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|23
|1344
|18
|5
|0
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|27
|1607
|17
|6
|4
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|26
|1507
|17
|5
|3
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|24
|1376
|16
|3
|3
|Darcy Kuemper
|Colorado
|23
|1279
|16
|5
|0
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|27
|1602
|15
|11
|1
|Robin Lehner
|Vegas
|26
|1502
|15
|10
|0
|Cam Talbot
|Minnesota
|24
|1419
|15
|8
|1
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|21
|1206
|15
|4
|2
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|27
|1587
|13
|10
|4
|Ilya Samsonov
|Washington
|20
|1132
|13
|3
|3
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|27
|1634
|12
|9
|6
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|24
|1448
|12
|7
|5
|Mikko Koskinen
|Edmonton
|20
|1148
|12
|7
|1
|Elvis Merzlikins
|Columbus
|21
|1143
|12
|8
|1
|James Reimer
|San Jose
|20
|1095
|11
|7
|1
|Alex Nedeljkovic
|Detroit
|24
|1341
|10
|9
|3
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Chicago
|23
|1336
|10
|11
|2
|Jonathan Quick
|Los Angeles
|22
|1300
|10
|8
|4
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|20
|1201
|10
|7
|3
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|15
|896
|10
|5
|0
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|SA
|SPCTG
|W
|L
|OT
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|26
|1507
|50
|733
|.936
|17
|5
|3
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|21
|1206
|42
|613
|.936
|15
|4
|2
|Keith Kinkaid
|N.Y. Rangers
|1
|60
|2
|29
|.935
|1
|0
|0
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|27
|1607
|52
|707
|.931
|17
|6
|4
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|29
|1707
|63
|830
|.929
|19
|9
|1
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|23
|1344
|44
|576
|.929
|18
|5
|0
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|24
|1448
|52
|654
|.926
|12
|7
|5
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|20
|1172
|48
|589
|.925
|8
|7
|5
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|28
|1696
|63
|759
|.923
|19
|6
|3
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|11
|595
|22
|264
|.923
|8
|2
|0
|Craig Anderson
|Buffalo
|6
|360
|15
|175
|.921
|4
|2
|0
|Jonathan Quick
|Los Angeles
|22
|1300
|52
|605
|.921
|10
|8
|4
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|27
|1602
|68
|785
|.920
|15
|11
|1
|Braden Holtby
|Dallas
|16
|902
|39
|440
|.919
|6
|7
|1
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|16
|956
|36
|404
|.918
|8
|6
|2
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|15
|896
|38
|424
|.918
|10
|5
|0
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|27
|1634
|72
|794
|.917
|12
|9
|6
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|24
|1376
|59
|649
|.917
|16
|3
|3
|James Reimer
|San Jose
|20
|1095
|49
|534
|.916
|11
|7
|1
|Jaroslav Halak
|Vancouver
|8
|440
|19
|205
|.915
|1
|4
|2
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|SO
|W
|L
|OT
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|24
|1448
|5
|12
|7
|5
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|26
|1507
|4
|17
|5
|3
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|27
|1607
|3
|17
|6
|4
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|20
|1172
|3
|8
|7
|5
|Ilya Samsonov
|Washington
|20
|1132
|3
|13
|3
|3
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|29
|1707
|2
|19
|9
|1
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|28
|1696
|2
|19
|6
|3
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Chicago
|23
|1336
|2
|10
|11
|2
|Jake Allen
|Montreal
|23
|1315
|2
|5
|15
|2
|Jonathan Quick
|Los Angeles
|22
|1300
|2
|10
|8
|4
|Mackenzie Blackwood
|New Jersey
|22
|1221
|2
|9
|8
|3
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|21
|1206
|2
|15
|4
|2
|Anthony Stolarz
|Anaheim
|11
|621
|2
|6
|3
|1
|Daniel Vladar
|Calgary
|9
|549
|2
|5
|3
|1