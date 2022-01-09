Alexa
SPHL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/01/09 23:09
All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Huntsville 26 22 3 1 0 47 101 55
Knoxville 24 19 3 0 2 40 94 50
Quad City 26 16 4 2 4 38 90 65
Fayetteville 25 17 7 1 0 35 82 59
Peoria 22 13 5 1 3 30 74 52
Roanoke 23 12 6 2 3 30 67 56
Pensacola 26 13 9 3 1 30 84 77
Evansville 25 13 12 0 0 26 65 68
Birmingham 26 4 18 4 0 12 59 106
Vermilion County 22 3 17 2 0 8 37 98
Macon 25 3 21 0 1 7 41 108

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Fayetteville 6, Macon 3

Roanoke 3, Peoria 1

Knoxville 4, Vermilion County 1

Pensacola 7, Birmingham 4

Huntsville 3, Quad City 2

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Knoxville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Updated : 2022-01-10 00:57 GMT+08:00

Anonymous posts pro-Taiwan pages on UN website for Christmas
The opportunity of Omicron
Chen declares Taiwan has community transmission of Omicron
Taiwan reports 11 local COVID cases
Consultant predicts Taiwan will open borders to Filipinos by April
Girl living in crowded, snake-infested Nantou hut calls for help
Taiwan's NCC finds censorship software in Xiaomi smartphones
Taiwanese man delivers ketamine in can of antacid powder to quarantined friend
McDonald's Taiwan stores halt sales of hash browns
Taiwan confirms 2 local COVID cases
