AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/01/09 23:09
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Springfield 30 18 9 2 1 39 98 92
Hershey 30 17 10 2 1 37 94 86
Hartford 28 15 9 2 2 34 88 83
Providence 26 13 9 3 1 30 77 68
Charlotte 28 14 12 2 0 30 92 84
Lehigh Valley 27 9 11 5 2 25 71 86
Bridgeport 34 12 16 3 3 30 90 104
WB/Scranton 26 9 13 1 3 22 58 90
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 25 19 3 3 0 41 91 59
Rochester 29 18 11 0 0 36 108 103
Toronto 25 13 10 1 1 28 80 85
Cleveland 26 11 8 4 3 29 77 81
Laval 24 12 10 2 0 26 84 84
Syracuse 24 11 10 2 1 25 71 77
Belleville 27 13 14 0 0 26 80 82
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 28 21 5 1 1 44 96 69
Manitoba 29 18 9 1 1 38 91 72
Grand Rapids 28 13 10 4 1 31 85 82
Rockford 26 13 11 1 1 28 74 79
Iowa 29 12 13 3 1 28 82 85
Milwaukee 32 13 17 2 0 28 91 109
Texas 25 8 13 3 1 20 72 92
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Stockton 28 20 5 2 1 43 97 66
Ontario 25 16 6 2 1 35 95 78
Henderson 26 15 8 2 1 33 80 67
Bakersfield 24 10 8 3 3 26 68 72
Colorado 29 13 11 3 2 31 90 91
Tucson 24 11 10 2 1 25 63 78
Abbotsford 24 10 10 3 1 24 73 74
San Diego 24 10 12 2 0 22 63 76
San Jose 28 12 15 1 0 25 87 112

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Belleville 7, Springfield 5

Bridgeport 5, Charlotte 1

Cleveland 2, Grand Rapids 1

Hartford 2, Utica 1

Hershey 3, WB/Scranton 0

Rockford 6, Milwaukee 2

Syracuse 3, Rochester 1

Chicago 6, Iowa 2

Manitoba 5, Texas 4

Colorado 3, Tucson 2

Ontario 5, San Diego 4

San Jose 6, Henderson 3

Toronto at Laval, ppd

Sunday's Games

Charlotte at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago, 4 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Colorado at Tucson, 6 p.m.

Stockton at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Bakersfield at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Springfield at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Utica at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Belleville at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Tucson at San Jose, 10 p.m.