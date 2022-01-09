Surgical Imaging Market Scope and overview, Overview with details Analysis, Competitive Landscapes, Forecast to 2022-2031

Report Ocean presents a new report on Surgical Imaging Market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

According to a new report published by Report Ocean, titled,”Surgical Imaging Market, by Modality, Technology, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019 – 2026,”the global surgical imaging market was valued at $1,063 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $1,496 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2019 to 2026.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Surgical Imaging Market report 2021 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Surgical imaging systems are intra-operative imaging systems that are based on X-ray technology and can be used flexibly in various operating rooms during different surgeries such as orthopedic surgery, traumatology, vascular surgery, neurosurgery, and cardiology for intra-operative imaging. The device provides high-resolution X-ray images in real time, allowing the surgeon to monitor progress at any point during the surgery.

The surgical imaging market is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period owing to rise in demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures across geographies with increase in popularity of flat panel detector c-arms (FPD c-arms).

Increase in number of hybrid operating rooms further boost the surgical imaging market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, increase in demand for integrated imaging systems and technological advancement in surgical imaging systems such as launch of O-arms n G-arms further contribute toward the market growth.

However, higher cost of surgical imaging systems can impede the market growth. Some other factors such as better clinical outcomes, cost effectiveness, and greater convenience, further boost the market growth. However, higher cost associated with the surgical imaging system hamper the market growth.

Based on technology, the market is categorized as image intensifier c-arms and flat panel detector c-arms (FPD c-arms). At present, the at panel detector c-arms segment is the major revenue contributor and is estimated to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Some key factors such as rise in demand for flat panel detector c-arms, and technologically advancement in medical devices are majorly driving the market growth. Furthermore, advantages offered by flat panel detector c-arms over the image intensifier c-arm such as higher resolution, clarity, contrast, and high efficiency further supports the market growth.

Based on modality type, the global surgical imaging market is categorized as mobile c-arms, mini c-arms, and others. At present, the mobile c-arms segment dominates the global market, and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period owing to rise in adoption of mobile c-arms within various operating rooms, technological advancement in mobile c-arms, wide availability of mobile c-arms, and growth in number of hybrid operating rooms along with rise in usage of mobile c-arms are majorly driving the market growth of this segment.

However, the demand for O-arms and G-arms is expected to increase during the forecast period, which makes it the fastest growing segment, due to increase in number of orthopedic surgery, growth in demand for advanced medical imaging systems, and increase awareness of O-arms and G-arms.

Based on application, the global surgical imaging market is segmented into neurosurgery, orthopedic & trauma surgery, cardiovascular, general surgery, and other surgeries. At present, the orthopedic & trauma surgery segment is the major revenue contributor, and is estimated to remain dominant during the forecast period, due to rise in adoption of intraoperative surgical imaging during orthopedic surgery, wide availability of surgical imaging systems for orthopedic surgery and rise in adoption of c-arm during orthopedic implantation.

Neurosurgery segment will show fastest market growth over the forecast period due to growth in adoption of c-arm during neurosurgeries, rise in number of neurosurgical hybrid operating rooms, and increase in number of target population are majorly driving the market growth of this segment.

Key Findings of the Surgical Imaging Market:

Based on modality type, the mobile c-arms segment held more than three fifth share in the global market in 2018.

Based on technology type, the flat panel detector c-arms (FPD c-arms) segment exhibits fastest growth and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2019 to 2026.

Based on application, the orthopedic & trauma surgery segment held largest market share in 2018, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

North America accounted for approximately one-half of the global surgical imaging market share in 2018 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. This was attributed to the rise in higher adoption of surgical imaging system, well developed healthcare infrastructure, increase in number of minimally invasive surgeries, wide availability of advanced surgical imaging system, and supportive reimbursement policies in the healthcare system. While, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period majorly due to, rise in number of minimally invasive surgeries with the increase in adoption of surgical imaging systems.

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

