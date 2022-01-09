Preoperative Surgical Planning Software Market Scope and overview, Set for Rapid Growth and Trend by 2022-2031

Report Ocean presents a new report on Preoperative Surgical Planning Software Market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2098-2025,” the global preoperative surgical planning software market was valued at $84.09 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $126.81 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2019 to 2026. North America is anticipated to be the highest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Preoperative Surgical Planning Software Market report 2021 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Surgical planning is the pre-operative procedure of pre-visualizing a surgical intervention to define the surgical steps and furthermore to analyze bone segment repositioning in the context of the outcome of surgery. This software is used to manage the orthopedic surgery, which makes surgeons design their plans proficiently.



Surge in geriatric population, increase in the cases of orthopedic surgeries, and technological advancements associated with the software are the principal drivers of the preoperative surgical planning software market. However, lack of awareness about this software in developing countries and considerable product recalls impede the growth of this market. Conversely, the untapped potential of emerging markets is poised to offer stellar growth opportunities to the market players during the forecast period.



The off-premise software type segment occupied the largest market share in the global preoperative surgical planning software market in 2018. This segment is anticipated to grow at a high rate during the forecast period, owing to the widespread distribution of cloud-based technology, even in developing regions. Furthermore, several preoperative surgical planning software providers readily offer a cloud-based interface for their software, which boosts the market growth.

By application, this market is segregated into orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, dental & orthodontics, and others. The orthopedic surgery segment is subdivided into general orthopedic surgery, deformity correction, fracture management, and joint reconstruction. The orthopedic surgery segment occupied the largest share in the market in 2018, owing to surge in elderly population along with increase in number of orthopedic surgeries.



North America held nearly half of the total market share in 2018, due to increase in popularity of preoperative surgical planning software and surge in its adoption. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2018 to 2025, owing to rise in prevalence of orthopedic diseases and increase in interest of healthcare professionals to utilize preoperative surgical planning software in the medical settings.



The key companies profiled in the report include Brainlab AG, WishBone Medical, Inc., Stryker Corporation (Scopis), EchoPixel, Inc. , Intrasense, GE Healthcare, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Canon Inc., Hologic, Inc., Hitachi, Ltd., Agfa-Gevaert Group, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Medtronic Plc, MeVis Medical Solutions AG, Carestream Health, Materialise, IBM Watson Health (IBM), Monteris Medical, Inc., Oracle NetSuite, Danaher Corporation, Medicad Hectec, Pie Medical Imaging B.V., Renishaw Plc, and Nemotec.

Key Findings of the Preoperative Surgical Planning Software Market:



The off-premise segment generated the highest revenue in 2018, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

The neurosurgery segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

The hospitals segment dominated the global preoperative surgical planning software market in 2018, accounting for more than half of the market share.

In 2018, the U.S. was the leading country in the market, occupying the largest market share.



Key players in the market have adopted various developmental strategies such as product launch and product developments to strengthen their foothold. For instance, in November 2018, Germany-based mediCAD Hectec GmbH launched three premiere preoperative planning tools – mediCAD Spine 3D, mediCAD Hip 3D mediCAD, and mediCAD 4.0.

Similarly, orthopedic imaging developers are unveiling new features in existing applications. In April 2019, an orthopedic imaging technology developer, EOS Imaging unveiled EOSlink, a software feature that seamlessly integrates its EOSapps preoperative surgical planning software with robotic surgery tools and surgical navigation devices. Hence, market players are constantly upgrading existing software along with launching new and developed products to sustain the intense competition in the surgical imaging software industry. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period, thereby boosting the market growth.



The report provides extensive competitive analysis and profiles of key market players such as Brainlab AG, WishBone Medical, Inc., Stryker Corporation (Scopis), EchoPixel, Inc. , Intrasense, GE Healthcare, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Canon Inc., Hologic, Inc., Hitachi, Ltd., Agfa-Gevaert Group, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Medtronic Plc, MeVis Medical Solutions AG, Carestream Health, Materialise, IBM Watson Health (IBM), Monteris Medical, Inc., Oracle NetSuite, Danaher Corporation, Medicad Hectec, Pie Medical Imaging B.V., Renishaw Plc, and Nemotec. The other players in the value chain (not included in the report) include HIPOP-PLAN and Johnson and Johnson.

