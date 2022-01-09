Middle East Disposable Gloves Market Scope and overview, with the Highest growth in the near future by leading key players

Report Ocean presents a new report on Middle East Disposable Gloves Market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

According to a new report published by Report Ocean , titled,”Middle East Disposable Gloves Market by Type, Form, and Application: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017 – 2023,”The Middle East disposable gloves market was valued at $355.9 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $615.1 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 7.04% during the forecast period.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

In terms of volume, polyethylene gloves exhibited the highest growth throughout the forecast period. Disposable gloves are primarily used in the healthcare and food industry, as a protection measure to avoid cross-infection between caregivers and patients.

Over the period, a number of variants of disposable gloves have been developed such as natural rubber, nitrile, vinyl, and neoprene. Each of the variants renders a unique benefit over conventional gloves, which in turn increases its applications in various industries such as food service, clean room, and industrial application. For instance, nitrile gloves are more puncture-resistant, frictionless, and offer longer shelf life as compared to latex gloves.

The major factors driving the growth of the disposable gloves market is rise in concern for safety and hygiene and novel manufacturing technologies for making gloves temperature-resistant, rupture-resistant, and control latex-associated infections. However, high competitive pricing offered by local manufacturers hamper the market growth. On the contrary, developing and untapped economies are expected to create lucrative opportunities for disposable glove manufacturers in the near future.

The Middle East disposable gloves product market is segmented based on form, type, application, and region. On the basis of form, the market is bifurcated into powdered and non-powdered form. Depending on type, it is fragmented into natural rubber gloves, nitrile gloves, vinyl gloves, neoprene, polyethylene, and others.

The applications covered in the study include medical and nonmedical. The medical segment is sub-segmented into examination and surgical gloves. The nonmedical segment is further segmented into food service, clean room, and industrial applications. Region wise, the market is analyzed across Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and rest of Middle East.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the key players operating in the Middle East disposable gloves market are Top Glove Corporation Berhad, Supermax Corporation Berhad, Semperit AG Holding, Rubberex Corp. M Bhd, Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd., Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Dynarex Corporation, Cardinal Health, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG and Ansell Limited. Other players operating in the value chain are Unigloves (UK) Limited, Smart Glove Corporation Sdn Bhd, Cypress Medical Products LLC, Microflex Corporation, Mlnlycke Health Care and YTY Industry Holdings Berhad.

Key Findings of the Middle East Disposable Gloves Market:

Based on type, the natural rubber accounted for more than two-third of the total market in 2017

Based on form, the powdered segment accounted for more than half of the total market in 2017

Saudi Arabia is expected grow at the highest CAGR of 9.8%, owing to the presence of ample growth opportunities in terms of unmet medical needs and increasing healthcare investments

In terms of volume, Saudi Arabia accounted for more than two-fifth of the total volume market in 2017

