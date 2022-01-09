Dialyzer Market Scope and overview, 2022 Analysis & Forecast To 2031 By Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation

Report Ocean presents a new report on global Dialyzer Market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

According to a new report published by Report Ocean , titled,”Dialyzer Market by Type and by End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025,”the global dialyzer market was valued at $2810 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $4,529 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.2 % from 2018 to 2025. North America was the highest revenue contributor in 2017 and is expected to remain the same throughout the forecast period.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Global Dialyzer Market report 2021 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

The function of the kidneys is to remove waste products and excess fluid from the blood. The process is carried out with the help of dialyzer (hemodialysis) when the kidneys do not function normally. Thereby, a dialyzer is also known as artificial kidney. Waste products, such as urea and creatinine are removed from the blood with the help of artificial and natural semipermeable membranes.

Increase in the number of ESRD patients, rise in incidence of diabetes and hypertension, and surge in funding for improved dialysis products and services drive the growth of the dialyzer market. Moreover, owing to lack of matching donors, dialysis is preferred over kidney transplant, which is expected to further fuel market growth. However, risks and complications associated with dialysis, and product recall are expected to hamper market growth.

Based on type, the high-flux dialyzer segment was the highest contributor toward market growth in 2017 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that more permeable membrane of a high-flux dialyzer allows much faster removal of fluid and is thereby more preferably used as for hemodialysis.

Key Findings of the Dialyzer Market:

Based on type, the high-flux dialyzer segment accounted for nearly half share of the dialyzer industry in 2017.

The home dialyzer segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, North America accounted for a major share of the global dialyzer market in 2017.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest rate in the dialyzer market during the analysis period, followed by LAMEA.

North America was the leading revenue contributor to the global market in 2017, owing to highly advanced healthcare infrastructure and new product launches by the key players. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate throughout the forecast period, owing to the increase in awareness among healthcare professional regarding use of home dialyzer for the treatment of kidney failure related diseases.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the leading companies operating in the global market such as Asahi Kasei Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Browndove Healthcare (P) Ltd., Bain Medical Equipment, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Kawasumi Laboratories Inc., NIKKISO CO., LTD., Medtronic Plc. (Bellco), Jihua Medical Apparatus & Instruments Co., Ltd., Allmed Medical Care Holdings Limited, Weigao group, Farmasol, China Chengdu Wesley Biotech Co., Ltd., Toray Industries, Inc., Medica Group, JMS Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Lengthen Life Science and Technology Co., Ltd., Medivators, Inc., and Dialifegroup

