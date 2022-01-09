Animal Vaccines Market Scope and overview, Global Insights and Trends, Forecasts to 2031

Report Ocean presents a new report on Animal Vaccines Market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

According to a new report published by Report Ocean, titled,”Animal Vaccines Market by Product Type and Animal Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025″,the global animal vaccines market accounted for $8,059 in 2017, and is estimated to reach $12,845 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.9% from 2018 to 2025.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Animal Vaccines Market report 2021 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Animal vaccines are essential to ensure better animal health and welfare. Various vaccines such as attenuated vaccines, subunit vaccines, toxoid vaccines, and DNA vaccines help provide protection against multiple diseases, including rabies and foot & mouth disease. These vaccines offer cost-effective solutions instead of excessive antibiotic administration to treat such diseases.

Increase in adoption of companion animals in the developing countries is the major factor that drives the growth of this market. The market has witnessed moderate growth in recent years due to emerging diseases that affect livestock. The outbreak of epidemics results in severe mass wipeouts of animals, and is a growing concern for the industries dependent on products obtained through farm animals. Moreover, zoonotic diseases that affect animals pose a threat to the public health, hence avoiding transmission of such diseases via vaccination is a significant factor in disease management.

Based on animal type, the animal vaccines market is classified into companion animals, cattle, pigs, poultry, and sheep. The companion animals segment is subsegmented into dogs, cats, and others. Cattle segment generated maximum revenue in 2017 attributable to increase in consumption of meat, milk, and dairy products, making sustainable animal health a vital aspect in disease management. However, the companion animal segment is anticipated to grow at a faster pace during the forecast period.

By product type, the animal vaccines market is categorized into attenuated vaccines, inactivated vaccines, subunit vaccines, toxoid vaccines, conjugate vaccines, recombinant vaccines, and DNA vaccines. Attenuated vaccines segment dominated the product type segment with maximum share in 2017. Attenuated vaccines can provide stronger immunity as compared to other vaccines, which positively contributes toward the market growth. However, DNA vaccines is expected to be the fastest growing segment.

In 2017, North America accounted for the highest revenue in the global animal vaccines market. Asia-Pacific is expected to show highest growth rate. Rise in disposable income, increase in animal healthcare expenditure, and surge in adoption of companion animals are the major factors that drive the growth of animal vaccines market in Asia-Pacific.

Key Findings of the Animal Vaccines Market:

DNA vaccines segment is projected to grow fastest during the analysis period.

Cattle vaccines generates highest revenue, and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

North America dominated the global animal vaccines market, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3%.

China is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.7% in Asia-Pacific.

The companion animal segment exhibits fast-paced growth rate, registering a CAGR of 6.4%.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the key players operating in the global animal vaccines market. These players include Merck & Co., Inc., Zoetis Inc., Ceva Sant Animale, Sanofi S.A., Romvac, Vaxxinova, Biovac, Merial, and Anicon Labor GmbH. The other players operating in the global animal vaccines market include Nexvet, PHL Associates, Inc., Hygieia Biological Laboratories, Colorado Serum Company, Pfizer, and Arko Laboratories, Ltd.

