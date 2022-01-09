Laboratory Equipment and Disposables Market Scope and overview, Competitive Analysis Reports 2022-2031 with Top Vendors

Report Ocean presents a new report on Laboratory Equipment and Disposables Market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

According to a new report published by Report Ocean, titled,”Laboratory Equipment and Disposables Market by Product Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025,” the market was valued at $24,286 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $37,872 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2018 to 2025.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Laboratory equipment are the tools used by the lab technicians or scientists to work in a laboratory. They are used to perform various tasks such as analysis of the biological samples of patients, preparation of cell culture mediums for research, studying tissues for diagnosis of various diseases, and others. These equipment include spectrophotometers, incubators, centrifuges, sonicators, microarray equipment, and others.

Moreover, laboratory activities also require other tools that can be disposed after use such as gloves, masks, pipettes, tips, and others. These disposables are an integral part of the laboratory tasks as these are used in every task performed. The laboratories perform clinical testing, pathological testing, and microbiological testing by using these equipment and disposables.

The factors that drive the growth of the global laboratory equipment and disposables market include technological advancements in laboratory equipment and surge in private and public healthcare investments.

In addition, favorable insurance policies related to laboratory equipment and surge in research related to life science and biotechnology boost the market growth. However, high costs of technologically advanced laboratory equipment and dearth of clinical laboratories in some nations are expected to hamper the market growth.

Furthermore, growth in adoption of clinical diagnostics testing worldwide and high market potential in emerging economies provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market.

On the basis of product type, the disposable segment is estimated to garner largest share during the forecast period. This segment is expected to maintain its dominant position throughout the analysis period, owing to their vital role in every laboratory task. On the other side, the equipment is the fastest growing segment during the forecast period due to rise in adoption of laboratory testing across the globe and technological advancements in the equipment leading to better result of the analysis.

On the basis of type of equipment, spectrophotometer and microarray equipment served as the largest and fastest growing segment of the laboratory equipment and disposables market, owing to their use in wide range of applications in diagnosis of various diseases.

Furthermore, based on type of disposables, cell culture consumables occupied the largest share in the market. The growth of this segment is attributable to the use of cell cultures in identification of biomarkers of a pathological condition. Cell cultures are also used to study metabolic pathways that produce such biomarkers. Metabolites play an important role in cancer diagnosis, recurrences, and prognosis by identifying novel cancer biomarkers.

Therefore, the widespread prevalence of cancer across the globe and rise in research related to cancer treatment worldwide are the factors that boost the growth of this market. Moreover, cell imaging consumables segment served as the fastest growing segment in the market due to increase in focus on regenerative medicine.

Key Findings of the Laboratory Equipment and Disposables Market:

North America occupied more than half of the share of global laboratory equipment and disposables market in 2017.

The laboratory equipment segment is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

The cell culture consumables segment accounted for more than one fifth share of the laboratory disposables market in 2017.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the analysis period, followed by LAMEA.

North America contributed for the largest share of the market due to easy availability of equipment, rise in R&D investments, and presence of majority of key players and availability of skilled technicians. In addition, the other factors that boost the growth of the market in North America include rise in public and private investments in the region. In 2017, Asia-Pacific accounted for more than one fifth of the total market and are expected to continue this trend due to rise in buying power with developing healthcare infrastructure, thereby boosting the growth of the market in the Asia-Pacific region.

The major companies profiled in this report include Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Bruker Corporation, Danaher Corp, Fujifilm Irvine Scientific, PerkinElmer Inc., Sartorius AG, Shimadzu Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Waters Corporation.

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the pain management devices market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

