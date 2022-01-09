Catheters Market Scope and overview, Expected to Boost Moderately over 2031

Report Ocean presents a new report on global catheters market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The global catheters market was valued at $10,703 million in 2017 and is estimated to reach $19,976 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 8.0 % from 2018 to 2025.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Catheters are the medical devices that are made up of medical grade material and are used for both diagnosis as well as treatment purposes. These are usually made of plastic, silicon rubber, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), and nylon, and can easily be inserted in the patient’s body. Catheters primarily allow drainage, administration of fluids in the patient’s body and are used to perform numerous other tasks depending on the type of catheter including cardiovascular, neurovascular, urological, and others.

High prevalence of cardiovascular diseases accompanied with the development of innovative cardiovascular catheters is the major factor that drives the market growth. Increase in prevalence of urological diseases such as urinary bladder cancer and kidney failure, has significantly fueled the demand for urological catheters.

Also, novel products such as external male catheters, have proved to be a lucrative addition to the overall catheters and variants product lines for the catheters manufacturing companies. The increase in patient pool for ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke thereby increased the demand for minimally invasive neurovascular surgeries, thus making way for opportunities for the neurovascular catheters micro catheters and guiding catheters.

Increase in cardiovascular diseases and growth in demand for minimal invasive surgeries drive the global catheters market. Rise in incidence of diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, urinary bladder, and kidney failures also fuel the market growth.

The catheters market is segmented based on product and region. Based on product, the market is divided into cardiovascular catheters, neurovascular catheters, urological catheters, intravenous catheters, specialty catheters. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Benefits of Catheters Market:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global catheters market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

A comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided from 2018 to 2025 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

An extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps understand the global trends in the catheters market.

Key players and their strategies are provided to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

Catheters Market Key Segments:

By Product

Cardiovascular Catheters

Electrophysiology Catheters

PTCA Balloons Catheters

IVUS Catheters

PTA Balloons Catheters

Others

Neurovascular Catheters

Urological Catheters

Dialysis Catheter

Hemodialysis Catheters

Peritoneal Catheters

Dialysis Catheter

Foley Catheters

Intermittent Catheters

External Catheters

Intravenous Catheters

Central Venous Catheters

Peripheral Venous Catheters

Integrated Catheters

Short Catheters

Specialty Catheters

Wound/Surgical Drain

Oximetry

Thermodilution

IUI Catheters

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Brazil

Rest of LAMEA

Key Market Players

Abbott Laboratories

Becton Dickinson And Company

Boston Scientific Corporation

Stryker Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Teleflex Incorporated

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic, Inc

Edwards Lifesciences Corp

Cook Medical

The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report)

Hollister Incorporated

Manfred Sauer

Smiths Medical

Wellspect Healthcare

Cure Medical

Convatech Inc

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the pain management devices market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

