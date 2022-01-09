Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG) Market Scope and overview, Expected to Rise Moderately over 2031

Report Ocean presents a new report on Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG) Market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The global intravenous immunoglobulin (IGIV) market was valued at $8,995 million in 2017and is projected to reach $15,964 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.5% from 2018 to 2025.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Immunoglobulins (IGs), also referred to as antibodies, are glycoproteins produced by the blood plasma in response to foreign bodies or antigens. They are highly complex entities and are specific in their action. These immunoglobulins are obtained from blood through the process of fractionation and are purified for use in therapeutic and nontherapeutic areas.

Increase in prevalence of immunodeficiency and autoimmune diseases such as chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, hypogammaglobulinemia, & others and rise in adoption of immunoglobulin therapies for the treatment of various autoimmune disorders majorly drive the growth of the IVIG market.

Furthermore, increase in approval of IVIG drugs from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), European Medicine Agency (EMA), and other government agencies is expected to accelerate the growth of the IVIG industry. However, stringent government regulations toward the vigorous use of immunoglobulins inflated cost of therapy, and high risk of side effects associated with the use of immunoglobulin intravenously are anticipated to hamper the market growth.

On the contrary, significant investment in the healthcare sector is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth in the near future.

The global intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) market is characterized based on application, type, and region. By application, the market is segmented into hypogammaglobulinemia, CIDP, immunodeficiency diseases, myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), inflammatory myopathies, specific antibody deficiency, Guillain??”Barre syndrome, and others. Depending on type, it is classified into IgG, IgA, IgM, IgE, and IgD. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Benefits for Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market:

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the intravenous immunoglobulin market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in this study.

The report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the industry from 2018 to 2025 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

An extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps to understand the trends in the intravenous immunoglobulin market globally.

Key players and their strategies are provided to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

Intravenous Immunoglobulin Key Market Segments:

By Application

Hypogammaglobulinemia

Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP)

Primary Immunodeficiency Disease

Myasthenia Gravis

Multifocal Motor Neuropathy

Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)

Inflammatory Myopathies

Specific Antibody Deficiency

Guillain??”Barre Syndrome

Others

By Type

IgG

IgA

IgM

IgE

IgD

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Austria

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

Rest of LAMEA

Key Players Profiled

Baxter international Inc.

CSL Ltd.

Grifols, S.A.

Octapharma AG

Kedrion Biopharma Inc.

LFB Group

Biotest AG

China Biologics Products, Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Bayer AG

The other players of the intravenous immunoglobulin market included in the value chain analysis (but not profiled in the report) are as follows:

Hualan Biological Engineering Inc.

Omrix Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.

Behring GmbH

Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co., Ltd.

Option Care Enterprises, Inc.

ADMA Biologics, Inc.

BioScrip, Inc.

