Proteomics Market Scope and overview, Global Demand, Sales, Consumption and Forecasts to 2031 | Progressing at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period

According to a new report published by Report Ocean, titled,”Global Proteomics Market by Component, Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025,”the global proteomics market was valued at $24,361 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $72,444 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2018 to 2025. The instruments segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period. North America held the leading position in the global market in 2017, and is expected to maintain this trend until 2025.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Proteomics is the study of proteins, particularly their function and structure on a large scale. It is a remarkable approach for studying dynamic changes in metabolism in response to diverse stress conditions. The key drivers of the global proteomics market include increased R&D funding by leading players and government agencies, such as National Institutes of Health (NIH) and National Science Foundation (NSF), technological advancements, such as development of dual mass analyzers (for instance LC/MS, GC/MS, FT-MS, and MALDI-TOF/TOF), and improvements in the liquid chromatography & gel electrophoresis procedures. Moreover, increase in popularity of personalized medicines is expected to propel the proteomics market growth. However, high cost of instruments and dearth of skilled researchers hamper the market growth.

The global proteomics market is segmented based on component, application, and region. On the basis of component, the market is categorized into reagents, instruments, and services. The reagents segment is further classified into microarray, spectrometry, X-ray crystallography, chromatography, electrophoresis, immunoassay, and protein fractionation reagents.

Likewise, the proteomics instruments segment is subsegmented into protein microarray, spectrometry, chromatography, electrophoresis, surface plasmon resonance, X-ray crystallography, and protein fractionation systems. The spectrometry segment is subdivided into mass spectrometry and NMR spectrometry.

Likewise, the chromatography segment is subclassified into HPLC systems, ion chromatography, affinity chromatography, and supercritical fluid chromatography. The applications covered in the study include drug discovery, disease diagnosis, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Protein microarray segment generated the highest revenue in 2017 in the proteomics instruments market, owing to high usage of this technology to track protein interactions in lesser time as compared to other technologies.

The immunoassays segment was the highest revenue generator 2017, as immunoassays are extensively utilized in primary screening in drug discovery and microarray technologies. On the basis of application, the drug discovery segment garnered the majority share in 2017, owing to increase in awareness of personalized medicines in both emerging and developed markets.

The major players involved in the global proteomics industry have adopted different key developmental strategies such as product development, acquisition, and collaboration to sustain the competition in the industry. For instance, in June 2018, Bruker Corporation introduced a broad line of mass spectrometry products and workflows at the ASMS (American Society for Mass Spectrometry) conference.

Likewise, in March 2017, ThermoFisher Scientific, Inc. launched iXR Raman Spectrometer, which was multi-modal, enabled simultaneous measurements. This new product was designed for rapid and accurate chemical and structural analysis. Furthermore, in January 2019, Waters Corporation introduced the BioAccord System, a liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS) solution that is anticipated to expand access to high-resolution time-of-flight mass spectrometry capabilities to more scientists.

The key proteomics industry companies profiled in the report include Agilent Technologies Inc., Danaher Corporation, LI-COR, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., HORIBA, Ltd., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Bruker Corporation, General Electric (GE), and Waters Corporation. The other players included in the value chain analysis (but not included in the report) are Becton, Dickinson and Company, Caprion Biosciences and others.

Key Findings of the Proteomics Market:

The reagents segment generated the highest revenue in 2017, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.0% during the forecast period.

The instruments segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

Drug discovery application dominated the global proteomics market share in 2017, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the proteomics market size in 2017.

In 2017, the U.S. was the leading country, occupying the largest market share in the global proteomics market.

North America held the largest proteomics market size of nearly two-fifths share of the total market in 2017, due to increase in popularity and adoption of personalized medicines and favorable government funding & initiatives to develop novel therapeutics. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.8% from 2018 to 2025, owing to rise in prevalence of chronic diseases and increase in interest of researchers to utilize proteomics in disease diagnosis & treatment.

