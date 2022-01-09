Patient Monitoring Devices Market Scope and overview, Boosting Technologies, Industry Growth Analysis, Demand Status, Industry Trends up to 2031

Report Ocean presents a new report on Patient Monitoring Devices Market t size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

According to a new report published by Report Ocean, titled,”Patient Monitoring Devices Market by Product and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017 – 2023,”the patient monitoring devices market size accounted for $22,641 million in 2017, and is estimated to reach $37,187 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.4% from 2018 to 2025. The cardiac monitoring devices segment accounted for one-third of the global patient monitoring devices market share in 2017, and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the analysis period.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Patient Monitoring Devices Market report 2021 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Patient monitoring devices are utilized to observe and evaluate the vital physiological parameters of critically ill patients. These are used in emergency, operating rooms, and intensive care units. Different physiological parameters, such as heart rate, oxygen level, and blood glucose level, are assessed with the help of these devices.

Patient monitoring devices are used in an inpatient and outpatient setting, such as emergency medical services and transport, owing to the advancements in patient monitoring technology.

The major factors that boost the market include ease of use, portability of device, increase in the aging population, and growth in the prevalence of patients suffering from various lifestyle diseases, such as obesity, chronic liver diseases, and stroke. In addition, the introduction of breakthrough patient monitoring devices is expected to supplement the market growth.

However, the cost associated with this technology and issues related to government regulations & reimbursements are expected to hamper the global market growth. Furthermore, the technological advancements in these devices and the presence of untapped market in the developing region are expected to open new avenues for the growth of the patient monitoring devices market.

Based on product type, the patient monitoring devices market is categorized into hemodynamic, neuromonitoring, cardiac, fetal & neonatal, urine output monitoring, respiratory, multiparameter, remote patient, weight, and temperature monitoring devices.

Cardiac monitoring devices are further divided into electrocardiogram devices, Holter monitors, event monitors, and others (implantable loop recorders, cardiac output monitoring devices, and others). The cardiac monitoring devices segment dominated the global market in 2017, and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period.

These are attributed to the various applications of the cardiac monitoring devices for cardiovascular surgeries and its ability to monitor the severity of range of cardiovascular diseases. However, this segment is estimated to grow at the highest rate, owing to the growth in popularity of the advantages in this segment.

Patient monitoring devices are most commonly and widely used in hospitals & clinics for various procedures. Thus, it is the dominant end user segment of the patient monitoring devices market and is expected to maintain its market position throughout the forecast period. As there is a rise in popularity of self-monitoring devices, home setting segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment.

In 2017, North America and Europe possess the highest growth potential due to established reimbursement policies, high buying power, rapid adoption of remote patient monitoring devices, rise in the geriatric population, and increase in prevalence of patients with lifestyle diseases. However, the patient monitoring devices market is expected to gain traction in the developing regions of Asia-Pacific and Latin America, due to the increase in urbanization & disposable income, growth in awareness about patient monitoring devices, and large number of undiagnosed patients.

Key Findings of the Patient Monitoring Devices Market:

The intracranial pressure monitor segment is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 8.3%.

U.S. was the largest economy market in 2017, and is anticipated to maintain its dominance until 2025.

The remote patient monitoring devices segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment throughout the analysis period.

Electronic fetal monitoring devices market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6%.

China is the fastest growing segment in the Asia-Pacific region, registering a CAGR of 9.6%

The key companies profiled in the report of patient monitoring devices market include Medtronic, Inc., Biotronik, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GE Healthcare Ltd., Masimo Corporation, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Omron Healthcare Co. Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, and Koninklijke Philips N.V.

The other players in the value chain of the patient monitoring devices industry include Honeywell International Inc., Siemens Healthcare, Lifewatch AG, Care Innovations, LLC., Smiths Medical, and St. Jude Medical, Inc.

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the pain management devices market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

