Digital PCR Market to Register Exponential Production, financial Growth and Sale Rate in History and Forecast to 2031

The global digital polymerase chain reaction market generated $318 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $1,206 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 18.0% from 2018 to 2025.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

Digital polymerase chain reaction (dPCR) is an advancement of traditional polymerase chain reaction (PCR). The traditional PCR with its limited precision and accuracy often fail to amplify small samples of nucleic acid to a detectable level.

As a result, there is a growing demand for better techniques to assess the minute quantities of DNA or RNA. dPCR is a more sensitive and reliable technique with improved ability to quantify the absolute amount of nucleic acid. It divides the sample into large number of fragments, each containing either one or no template nucleic acid sequence. After DNA amplification, scoring is done with the help of fluorescence, counting the score as positive for the fraction containing template sequence and negative for the sample without the template sequence.

The major factors driving the global digital polymerase chain reaction market are increase in demand for innovative diagnostic techniques, rise in disease awareness, need for early diagnosis of viral, infectious, and genetic disease, and surge in number of diagnostic centers across the globe. However, high cost of dPCR testing and limited expertise and accessibility, especially in the developing countries are expected to restrict the market growth.

The global digital polymerase chain reaction (dPCR) market is segmented on the basis of technology, type, application, end user, and region. According to technology, the market is bifurcated into droplet digital PCR (ddPCR) and BEAMing digital PCR.

On the basis of type, the market is divided into digital PCR equipment, consumables & reagents, and software & services. Based on application, it is categorized into clinical diagnostics, research and others. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into clinical diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology industries, and university and government organizations. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Digital PCR Key Market Segments:

By Technology

Droplet Digital PCR (ddPCR)

BEAMing Digital PCR

By Product Type

Digital PCR equipment

Consumables and reagents

Software & Services

By Application

Clinical diagnostics

Research

Forensics

By End User

Clinical diagnostic laboratories

Pharmaceuticals and biotechnology industries

University and government organizations

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

Key Players Profiled

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (RainDance Technologies, Inc.)

Expedeon AG

Fluidigm Corporation

JN Medsys

Merck KGaA

Qiagen N.V. (Formulatrix, Inc.)

Stilla Technologies

Sysmex Corporation (Sysmex Inostics GmbH)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

