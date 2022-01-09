Varicose Vein Treatment Market Scope and overview, Share Register A Strong Growth Of Acceleration During to 2031

Report Ocean presents a new report on global varicose vein treatment market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

According to a new report published by Report Ocean,titled,”Varicose Vein Treatment Market by Procedure, Product, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025,”the global varicose vein treatment market was valued at $376.64 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $589.06 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2018 to 2025.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Global varicose vein treatment market report 2021 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Varicose vein treatment are devices used to monitor asthma and prevent asthma attacks related complications. Growth in geriatric population and increase in cases of asthma drive the growth of the global varicose vein treatment market. Moreover, some of the factors such as increase in healthcare expenditure and better clinical outcomes fuel the market growth. However, product recall and lack of skilled healthcare professionals are expected to hinder the growth of the global market.

Based on procedure, the global varicose vein treatment market is segmented into endovenous ablation, injection sclerotherapy, surgical ligation/stripping. Currently, the injection sclerotherapy segment is leading the market and is estimated to grow at the highest rate. While, endovenous ablation devices are estimated to experience rapid growth rate.

Based on product, the global varicose vein treatment market is segmented into sclerotherapy injection, ablation devices and others. Ablation devices segment is further bifurcated into radiofrequency ablation devices, laser ablation devices and others. Currently, the ablation devices segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate.

Based on end user, the global varicose vein treatment market is classified into hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory centers. Presently, the hospital segment dominates the global market and is estimated to grow at the highest and fastest rate during the forecast period.

Key Findings of the Varicose Vein Treatment Market:

Based on procedure, the sclerotherapy segment is expected to experience rapid growth in the market and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2018 to 2025

Based on product, the ablation devices segment is expected to experience rapid growth in the market and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2018 to 2025.

Based on end user, the hospital segment held approximately half of the global market share in 2017 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

North America accounted for approximately one-half of the global market share in 2017 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the rise in demand for endovenous ablation devices, increase in number of varicose vein patients, and rise in geriatric population. While Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period majorly due to rise in number of geriatric varicose vein patients and increase in adoption of new and advanced technology for varicose vein treatment.

Chapter: 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key Market Segments

1.3.1. List of key players profiled in the report:

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

Chapter: 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.2. CXO perspective

Chapter: 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top player positioning

