Cholera Vaccine Market 2021 is Expected to be Considerable Growth Achieve Until 2031 | Progressing at a CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period

The global cholera vaccine market generated $65 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $207 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 15.6% from 2018 to 2025.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

Cholera is an acute intestinal infection that causes rapidly dehydrating diarrheal disease, which is caused by toxigenic serogroups of the bacterium Vibrio cholera. The disease is closely associated with poverty, poor sanitation, and lack of clean drinking water. Historically, devastating outbreaks of cholera resulted in millions of cases and hundreds of thousands of deaths.

Currently, cholera remains an important public health problem in many countries, occurring as an endemic disease in some regions and causing major epidemics in some low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). The vaccine is used to control cholera and is mainly recommended for travelers and the people living in cholera-affected region.

There is an increase in the demand for cholera vaccine due to lack of proper sanitation & consumption of contaminated food and growth in the awareness about cholera preventive care. In addition, the development of novel approaches for new cholera vaccine further drive the market growth.

However, risk of adverse effects and the time taken for the regulatory approval is projected to impede the market growth. On the contrary, high growth opportunities in untapped markets are expected to offer significant profitable opportunities for the market players.

The global cholera vaccine market is segmented based on product, end user, and region. Based on product, the market is segmented into Dukoral, Shanchol, Vaxchora, Euvichol & Euvichol-Plus, and others. Depending on end user, the market is categorized into hospitals & clinics, research & academic laboratories, and others. Based on region, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Cholera Vaccine Key Market Segments:

By Product

Dukoral

Shanchol

Vaxchora

Euvichol & Euvichol-Plus

Others

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Research & Academic Laboratories

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Sweden

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Australia

Japan

India

Vietnam

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Nigeria

Malawi

Zambia

Rest of LAMEA

Key Market Players

Valneva SE

Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. (PaxVax, Inc.)

Astellas Pharma, Inc.

Sanofi (Shantha Biotechnics Private Limited)

Eubiologics Co., Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson (Crucell)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.

The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report):

Merck & Co., Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

