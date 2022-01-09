Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, January 9, 2022

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Humid;89;79;High clouds, humid;89;78;SW;7;79%;28%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;73;61;Mostly sunny, nice;74;59;NNE;5;62%;1%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Breezy this morning;59;42;Becoming cloudy;58;44;E;6;71%;44%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Breezy in the p.m.;58;53;Cloudy and breezy;60;50;NE;16;74%;75%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;45;37;Partly sunny;44;33;S;7;88%;37%;1

Anchorage, United States;A bit of p.m. snow;13;11;A little a.m. snow;26;23;N;13;69%;80%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Decreasing clouds;56;30;Abundant sunshine;50;33;ESE;7;70%;0%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Colder;9;1;Low clouds;11;-13;SSE;5;85%;0%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;71;Sunny and very warm;96;70;ENE;8;43%;2%;13

Athens, Greece;A couple of showers;58;44;Periods of rain;57;48;ENE;5;80%;99%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;A shower in the a.m.;76;64;High clouds;79;65;SW;10;62%;28%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny;68;49;Showers around;64;51;SE;10;58%;70%;1

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm around;87;74;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;72;E;5;73%;83%;4

Bangalore, India;Clouds and sun;82;64;Decreasing clouds;84;65;SE;5;61%;33%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;Sunshine, less humid;95;72;Plenty of sunshine;91;74;SSW;6;51%;0%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Windy this morning;60;48;A couple of showers;54;48;NNW;9;88%;98%;1

Beijing, China;Cloudy;37;23;Partly sunny;36;18;NNE;9;28%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Snow showers;36;30;Cloudy, snow showers;33;28;WNW;7;89%;98%;0

Berlin, Germany;A couple of showers;38;30;Clouds and sun;35;22;ENE;6;85%;39%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;69;50;A little p.m. rain;67;53;SSE;6;68%;72%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm or two;73;66;A t-storm in spots;75;66;N;12;81%;97%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;34;29;Partly sunny;38;25;NNW;9;75%;62%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly cloudy;42;34;Clouds and sun;41;31;SE;4;83%;62%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Milder with a shower;46;38;A couple of showers;40;29;NE;15;77%;98%;0

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;33;21;Mostly cloudy;42;26;NNE;5;57%;33%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Nice with sunshine;87;70;Sunlit and very warm;92;72;NE;7;52%;0%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Variable clouds;86;67;Mostly cloudy;85;67;NNE;5;38%;24%;5

Busan, South Korea;Mostly cloudy;51;31;Hazy sun;55;36;W;5;56%;15%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Breezy in the p.m.;64;51;Plenty of sun;64;52;SSW;12;42%;2%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Cooler;75;65;Clouds and sun, nice;75;64;NNW;14;68%;70%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;A little a.m. rain;82;66;A little a.m. rain;84;66;ENE;3;57%;82%;3

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny;90;74;Clouds and sun, nice;87;75;N;4;77%;10%;6

Chicago, United States;Breezy;28;11;Morning flurries;16;2;NW;15;64%;49%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower in the p.m.;90;75;A p.m. t-storm;85;75;NNE;6;76%;66%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;A couple of showers;36;32;Partly sunny;37;33;SE;9;79%;30%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;84;70;A couple of showers;79;69;NNE;10;54%;66%;2

Dallas, United States;Breezy;54;33;Abundant sunshine;53;32;ENE;6;34%;2%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy and very warm;91;79;Breezy and very warm;92;79;NE;14;66%;15%;6

Delhi, India;An afternoon shower;60;46;Plenty of sunshine;63;45;WNW;6;87%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;37;19;Hazy sun;48;29;SSW;5;35%;0%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Plenty of sunshine;82;62;Clouding up;83;63;NNW;5;59%;30%;4

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. thunderstorm;90;76;A p.m. t-storm;87;75;SE;5;76%;66%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Inc. clouds;46;43;A couple of showers;54;37;W;9;89%;93%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and mild;52;35;Mostly sunny, mild;51;35;NNE;5;29%;1%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny;64;53;Mostly sunny, nice;66;55;W;12;72%;3%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cooler;60;59;Low clouds;66;59;NNE;5;92%;63%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly cloudy;71;61;A stray a.m. t-storm;74;63;ENE;4;81%;80%;6

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;85;67;A shower;82;70;NNE;7;62%;87%;3

Helsinki, Finland;A few flurries;26;10;Frigid;12;1;NNE;9;80%;2%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;91;74;Mostly sunny;92;73;SE;5;58%;6%;7

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny, nice;72;58;Clouds and sun, nice;71;57;NE;7;67%;22%;4

Honolulu, United States;Sunshine and nice;79;68;A shower in places;80;67;NW;9;65%;61%;3

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny, nice;83;67;A thunderstorm;83;66;SE;6;56%;96%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Variable clouds;59;39;Sunshine;59;38;N;5;68%;6%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Cloudy;54;46;Clouds breaking;57;46;NE;5;83%;42%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;88;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;76;W;9;79%;96%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and nice;86;74;A stray a.m. t-storm;83;76;N;5;70%;66%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;75;59;Clouds and sun, nice;78;61;NNE;7;57%;44%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny;43;23;Plenty of sunshine;46;21;SSW;6;31%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Nice with sunshine;72;50;Sunny and pleasant;70;51;NNE;4;53%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Turning cloudy;64;44;A stray t-shower;66;42;S;4;68%;55%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny, warm;95;72;Sunshine and warm;96;70;NNW;9;28%;2%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Cloudy, snow showers;33;30;Mostly cloudy;30;23;NNW;7;77%;26%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;An afternoon shower;88;75;A shower;85;74;N;7;60%;81%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;91;75;A t-storm around;90;74;W;5;67%;80%;5

Kolkata, India;Plenty of sunshine;81;62;Hazy sunshine;83;65;SSE;4;58%;16%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;92;77;Decreasing clouds;93;76;N;3;64%;30%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;A little p.m. rain;55;39;A little a.m. rain;56;39;SSW;8;69%;81%;5

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun, warm;92;78;A shower;91;78;SW;6;71%;85%;8

Lima, Peru;Sunshine, pleasant;75;68;Clouds and sun, nice;75;69;S;8;74%;11%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunshine;59;49;Mostly sunny;61;50;N;6;75%;2%;2

London, United Kingdom;More sun than clouds;46;38;Mostly cloudy;46;44;S;5;86%;82%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;72;50;Mostly cloudy;70;54;NNE;5;31%;1%;2

Luanda, Angola;Mostly cloudy;82;75;Cloudy;83;75;SSW;6;74%;42%;4

Madrid, Spain;Not as cool;57;41;Clouds and sun;59;36;NNE;6;71%;14%;2

Male, Maldives;Sun and clouds;89;80;Turning cloudy;89;81;N;9;65%;33%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Cloudy;86;75;Decreasing clouds;89;76;NNE;4;68%;36%;10

Manila, Philippines;An afternoon shower;87;72;Mostly sunny;88;74;E;4;68%;5%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Warmer with clearing;82;59;Nice with some sun;80;65;SSW;11;69%;27%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny, nice;71;45;An afternoon shower;65;45;N;6;57%;68%;4

Miami, United States;Brief showers;78;73;A thunderstorm;78;69;N;6;77%;91%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Periods of snow;28;23;Partly sunny;26;15;N;8;61%;42%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Increasingly windy;91;76;Increasingly windy;92;76;ENE;17;57%;2%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and nice;86;66;Mostly sunny;87;69;NE;8;57%;0%;11

Montreal, Canada;Morning snow;35;7;Breezy, much colder;10;-11;NW;16;56%;44%;2

Moscow, Russia;A bit of p.m. snow;24;21;A little snow;25;15;N;8;76%;97%;0

Mumbai, India;Sunny and less humid;79;65;Breezy in the p.m.;79;66;N;11;44%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny, breezy;80;57;Partly sunny, breezy;82;58;NNE;14;50%;5%;10

New York, United States;A little rain;40;28;Breezy and colder;29;17;WNW;14;39%;0%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;An afternoon shower;68;49;Rain and drizzle;59;51;S;6;79%;94%;1

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little snow;28;11;Low clouds;13;2;SSW;11;86%;23%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Increasing clouds;51;40;Sunny;55;37;ENE;5;58%;50%;3

Oslo, Norway;A bit of p.m. snow;32;28;Partly sunny;32;31;S;4;64%;96%;0

Ottawa, Canada;A little a.m. snow;34;7;Much colder;10;-13;NW;12;51%;38%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny, nice;88;77;An afternoon shower;87;78;W;4;69%;86%;6

Panama City, Panama;A passing shower;90;74;A thunderstorm;89;73;NW;8;66%;82%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Mostly cloudy;85;71;Cloudy with a shower;86;74;NE;5;70%;82%;5

Paris, France;A couple of showers;46;36;Partly sunny;45;30;ESE;4;77%;62%;1

Perth, Australia;Windy this afternoon;77;61;Sunshine, pleasant;82;65;SE;12;34%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Nice with sunshine;90;75;Mostly sunny, nice;88;78;WSW;4;62%;6%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Breezy in the p.m.;90;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;75;NE;11;69%;81%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Plenty of sunshine;91;63;Partly sunny, nice;90;61;SE;6;48%;16%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Showers of rain/snow;39;33;A snow shower;38;25;NW;5;81%;77%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Increasing clouds;39;7;Cloudy and colder;31;1;W;3;80%;29%;1

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon showers;67;52;Heavy p.m. showers;63;52;N;8;75%;99%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Plenty of sunshine;68;41;Partly sunny;64;47;E;5;83%;3%;3

Recife, Brazil;Lots of sun, nice;87;78;Morning showers;87;78;E;8;69%;95%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Breezy in the p.m.;43;37;Mostly cloudy;38;36;SW;16;79%;80%;0

Riga, Latvia;A few flurries;32;27;Partly sunny;32;13;NNE;4;87%;17%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;76;70;A shower and t-storm;76;71;NNE;5;80%;100%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and nice;73;51;Sunshine and nice;75;56;SE;7;28%;2%;4

Rome, Italy;A couple of showers;49;38;Partly sunny, chilly;50;38;NNE;11;66%;6%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A little snow;26;12;Cloudy and very cold;13;1;N;5;87%;2%;0

San Francisco, United States;Turning cloudy;56;46;Clouds breaking;58;45;NNE;6;74%;1%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A passing shower;82;61;A p.m. t-storm;83;63;ENE;13;58%;58%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Winds subsiding;82;74;A passing shower;82;72;ESE;10;73%;85%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;76;64;High clouds, nice;76;63;N;6;77%;66%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;74;50;Mostly sunny, nice;73;50;ENE;5;31%;26%;6

Santiago, Chile;Clouds and sun;81;61;Some sun, pleasant;83;61;SW;8;44%;17%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower in the p.m.;87;70;A passing shower;86;68;NNE;8;66%;80%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sun;58;52;Mostly sunny, nice;60;44;N;5;84%;6%;2

Seattle, United States;Sunny intervals;46;35;A shower in the p.m.;43;42;SSE;6;91%;80%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Decreasing clouds;40;19;Inc. clouds;39;16;WNW;3;62%;62%;2

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;46;37;Cloudy;46;37;NW;5;68%;62%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Windy this afternoon;91;77;A shower in the p.m.;89;77;N;11;70%;72%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Showers around;47;36;Cooler with rain;41;31;ESE;6;87%;99%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;83;74;A passing shower;83;73;ENE;11;63%;80%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;A few flurries;32;26;Clouds and sun;29;22;SW;4;84%;36%;1

Sydney, Australia;A shower and t-storm;80;72;Partly sunny, humid;80;72;NNE;11;79%;33%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;An afternoon shower;68;61;Low clouds;69;58;NNW;8;70%;78%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Squalls this morning;31;23;Colder;24;9;ENE;7;90%;9%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny;42;30;Partly sunny;44;31;NE;4;73%;3%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Cooler;46;33;An afternoon shower;48;34;N;6;64%;59%;1

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sunshine;54;38;Increasing clouds;53;44;NE;5;28%;1%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Clouds and sun;71;53;Mostly sunny;62;51;SSE;11;50%;2%;3

Tirana, Albania;A couple of showers;55;40;A bit of rain;63;40;NE;5;57%;99%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Increasing clouds;51;42;Clouds and sun;52;39;E;9;54%;60%;3

Toronto, Canada;Breezy;38;18;A little p.m. snow;22;1;NNW;21;59%;68%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Windy;59;52;Windy, p.m. showers;61;52;NW;21;56%;89%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Afternoon rain;55;49;A little a.m. rain;54;46;NW;18;80%;89%;1

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;5;-24;Plenty of sunshine;5;-24;ENE;6;94%;16%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;41;33;A couple of showers;41;41;ESE;5;71%;99%;0

Vienna, Austria;More clouds than sun;36;32;Partial sunshine;38;26;NNW;8;80%;62%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and very warm;89;63;Sunny and hot;91;63;NNW;4;53%;2%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;A few flurries;30;22;Periods of sun;29;17;NNE;4;56%;43%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;35;22;Partly sunny;29;22;NE;7;85%;43%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy;70;64;Breezy in the p.m.;73;64;N;15;71%;14%;7

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny, low humidity;93;63;Sunny;92;64;WSW;4;53%;0%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Plenty of sunshine;42;20;A p.m. shower or two;37;24;NE;2;57%;64%;1

