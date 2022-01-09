Alexa
Global Forecast-Celsius

By Associated Press
2022/01/09 20:00
Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, January 9, 2022

_____

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Humid;32;26;High clouds, humid;32;26;SW;12;79%;28%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;23;16;Mostly sunny, nice;24;15;NNE;7;62%;1%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Breezy this morning;15;6;Becoming cloudy;14;7;E;9;71%;44%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Breezy in the p.m.;15;12;Cloudy and breezy;15;10;NE;27;74%;75%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;7;3;Partly sunny;7;0;S;11;88%;37%;1

Anchorage, United States;A bit of p.m. snow;-11;-12;A little a.m. snow;-3;-5;N;20;69%;80%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Decreasing clouds;13;-1;Abundant sunshine;10;0;ESE;11;70%;0%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Colder;-13;-17;Low clouds;-12;-25;SSE;7;85%;0%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;22;Sunny and very warm;36;21;ENE;12;43%;2%;13

Athens, Greece;A couple of showers;15;7;Periods of rain;14;9;ENE;8;80%;99%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;A shower in the a.m.;24;18;High clouds;26;18;SW;16;62%;28%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny;20;9;Showers around;18;10;SE;16;58%;70%;1

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm around;30;23;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;22;E;8;73%;83%;4

Bangalore, India;Clouds and sun;28;18;Decreasing clouds;29;18;SE;8;61%;33%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;Sunshine, less humid;35;22;Plenty of sunshine;33;23;SSW;9;51%;0%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Windy this morning;16;9;A couple of showers;12;9;NNW;15;88%;98%;1

Beijing, China;Cloudy;3;-5;Partly sunny;2;-8;NNE;15;28%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Snow showers;2;-1;Cloudy, snow showers;0;-2;WNW;12;89%;98%;0

Berlin, Germany;A couple of showers;3;-1;Clouds and sun;2;-6;ENE;9;85%;39%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;21;10;A little p.m. rain;20;12;SSE;9;68%;72%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm or two;23;19;A t-storm in spots;24;19;N;20;81%;97%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;1;-2;Partly sunny;4;-4;NNW;14;75%;62%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly cloudy;6;1;Clouds and sun;5;-1;SE;7;83%;62%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Milder with a shower;8;3;A couple of showers;4;-2;NE;24;77%;98%;0

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;1;-6;Mostly cloudy;6;-3;NNE;9;57%;33%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Nice with sunshine;31;21;Sunlit and very warm;33;22;NE;11;52%;0%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Variable clouds;30;19;Mostly cloudy;29;19;NNE;9;38%;24%;5

Busan, South Korea;Mostly cloudy;10;-1;Hazy sun;13;2;W;8;56%;15%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Breezy in the p.m.;18;11;Plenty of sun;18;11;SSW;19;42%;2%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Cooler;24;18;Clouds and sun, nice;24;18;NNW;22;68%;70%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;A little a.m. rain;28;19;A little a.m. rain;29;19;ENE;5;57%;82%;3

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny;32;23;Clouds and sun, nice;31;24;N;7;77%;10%;6

Chicago, United States;Breezy;-2;-12;Morning flurries;-9;-17;NW;25;64%;49%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower in the p.m.;32;24;A p.m. t-storm;30;24;NNE;9;76%;66%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;A couple of showers;2;0;Partly sunny;3;0;SE;15;79%;30%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;29;21;A couple of showers;26;21;NNE;16;54%;66%;2

Dallas, United States;Breezy;12;0;Abundant sunshine;12;0;ENE;10;34%;2%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy and very warm;33;26;Breezy and very warm;33;26;NE;23;66%;15%;6

Delhi, India;An afternoon shower;16;8;Plenty of sunshine;17;7;WNW;9;87%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;3;-7;Hazy sun;9;-2;SSW;8;35%;0%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Plenty of sunshine;28;17;Clouding up;29;17;NNW;8;59%;30%;4

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. thunderstorm;32;24;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;SE;8;76%;66%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Inc. clouds;8;6;A couple of showers;12;3;W;15;89%;93%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and mild;11;2;Mostly sunny, mild;10;2;NNE;8;29%;1%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny;18;12;Mostly sunny, nice;19;13;W;20;72%;3%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cooler;15;15;Low clouds;19;15;NNE;8;92%;63%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly cloudy;22;16;A stray a.m. t-storm;23;17;ENE;7;81%;80%;6

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;30;19;A shower;28;21;NNE;11;62%;87%;3

Helsinki, Finland;A few flurries;-3;-13;Frigid;-11;-17;NNE;14;80%;2%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;33;23;Mostly sunny;33;23;SE;8;58%;6%;7

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny, nice;22;15;Clouds and sun, nice;21;14;NE;11;67%;22%;4

Honolulu, United States;Sunshine and nice;26;20;A shower in places;27;20;NW;15;65%;61%;3

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny, nice;28;19;A thunderstorm;28;19;SE;9;56%;96%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Variable clouds;15;4;Sunshine;15;3;N;8;68%;6%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Cloudy;12;8;Clouds breaking;14;8;NE;7;83%;42%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;31;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;24;W;15;79%;96%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and nice;30;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;28;24;N;9;70%;66%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;24;15;Clouds and sun, nice;25;16;NNE;12;57%;44%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny;6;-5;Plenty of sunshine;8;-6;SSW;9;31%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Nice with sunshine;22;10;Sunny and pleasant;21;11;NNE;7;53%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Turning cloudy;18;7;A stray t-shower;19;5;S;6;68%;55%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny, warm;35;22;Sunshine and warm;35;21;NNW;15;28%;2%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Cloudy, snow showers;0;-1;Mostly cloudy;-1;-5;NNW;12;77%;26%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;An afternoon shower;31;24;A shower;30;23;N;11;60%;81%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;33;24;A t-storm around;32;24;W;8;67%;80%;5

Kolkata, India;Plenty of sunshine;27;17;Hazy sunshine;28;18;SSE;7;58%;16%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;Decreasing clouds;34;24;N;5;64%;30%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;A little p.m. rain;13;4;A little a.m. rain;13;4;SSW;13;69%;81%;5

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun, warm;33;26;A shower;33;25;SW;10;71%;85%;8

Lima, Peru;Sunshine, pleasant;24;20;Clouds and sun, nice;24;20;S;12;74%;11%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunshine;15;9;Mostly sunny;16;10;N;10;75%;2%;2

London, United Kingdom;More sun than clouds;8;3;Mostly cloudy;8;7;S;8;86%;82%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;22;10;Mostly cloudy;21;12;NNE;9;31%;1%;2

Luanda, Angola;Mostly cloudy;28;24;Cloudy;28;24;SSW;10;74%;42%;4

Madrid, Spain;Not as cool;14;5;Clouds and sun;15;2;NNE;9;71%;14%;2

Male, Maldives;Sun and clouds;31;27;Turning cloudy;31;27;N;15;65%;33%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Cloudy;30;24;Decreasing clouds;32;25;NNE;6;68%;36%;10

Manila, Philippines;An afternoon shower;31;22;Mostly sunny;31;23;E;6;68%;5%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Warmer with clearing;28;15;Nice with some sun;27;18;SSW;17;69%;27%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny, nice;21;7;An afternoon shower;18;7;N;9;57%;68%;4

Miami, United States;Brief showers;26;23;A thunderstorm;26;21;N;10;77%;91%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Periods of snow;-2;-5;Partly sunny;-3;-9;N;13;61%;42%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Increasingly windy;33;24;Increasingly windy;33;24;ENE;27;57%;2%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and nice;30;19;Mostly sunny;31;20;NE;13;57%;0%;11

Montreal, Canada;Morning snow;2;-14;Breezy, much colder;-12;-24;NW;25;56%;44%;2

Moscow, Russia;A bit of p.m. snow;-4;-6;A little snow;-4;-10;N;13;76%;97%;0

Mumbai, India;Sunny and less humid;26;18;Breezy in the p.m.;26;19;N;18;44%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny, breezy;27;14;Partly sunny, breezy;28;15;NNE;22;50%;5%;10

New York, United States;A little rain;4;-2;Breezy and colder;-2;-8;WNW;23;39%;0%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;An afternoon shower;20;10;Rain and drizzle;15;11;S;10;79%;94%;1

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little snow;-2;-12;Low clouds;-11;-17;SSW;17;86%;23%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Increasing clouds;11;4;Sunny;13;3;ENE;9;58%;50%;3

Oslo, Norway;A bit of p.m. snow;0;-2;Partly sunny;0;-1;S;6;64%;96%;0

Ottawa, Canada;A little a.m. snow;1;-14;Much colder;-12;-25;NW;19;51%;38%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny, nice;31;25;An afternoon shower;31;26;W;6;69%;86%;6

Panama City, Panama;A passing shower;32;23;A thunderstorm;32;23;NW;13;66%;82%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Mostly cloudy;29;22;Cloudy with a shower;30;23;NE;8;70%;82%;5

Paris, France;A couple of showers;8;2;Partly sunny;7;-1;ESE;7;77%;62%;1

Perth, Australia;Windy this afternoon;25;16;Sunshine, pleasant;28;18;SE;20;34%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Nice with sunshine;32;24;Mostly sunny, nice;31;26;WSW;7;62%;6%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Breezy in the p.m.;32;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;24;NE;18;69%;81%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Plenty of sunshine;33;17;Partly sunny, nice;32;16;SE;10;48%;16%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Showers of rain/snow;4;1;A snow shower;3;-4;NW;9;81%;77%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Increasing clouds;4;-14;Cloudy and colder;-1;-17;W;4;80%;29%;1

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon showers;19;11;Heavy p.m. showers;17;11;N;13;75%;99%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Plenty of sunshine;20;5;Partly sunny;18;8;E;8;83%;3%;3

Recife, Brazil;Lots of sun, nice;31;26;Morning showers;31;25;E;13;69%;95%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Breezy in the p.m.;6;3;Mostly cloudy;4;2;SW;26;79%;80%;0

Riga, Latvia;A few flurries;0;-3;Partly sunny;0;-10;NNE;7;87%;17%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;24;21;A shower and t-storm;24;22;NNE;8;80%;100%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and nice;23;10;Sunshine and nice;24;13;SE;11;28%;2%;4

Rome, Italy;A couple of showers;9;3;Partly sunny, chilly;10;4;NNE;18;66%;6%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A little snow;-3;-11;Cloudy and very cold;-11;-17;N;9;87%;2%;0

San Francisco, United States;Turning cloudy;13;8;Clouds breaking;14;7;NNE;10;74%;1%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A passing shower;28;16;A p.m. t-storm;28;17;ENE;20;58%;58%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Winds subsiding;28;23;A passing shower;28;22;ESE;16;73%;85%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;25;18;High clouds, nice;24;17;N;10;77%;66%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;23;10;Mostly sunny, nice;23;10;ENE;7;31%;26%;6

Santiago, Chile;Clouds and sun;27;16;Some sun, pleasant;28;16;SW;13;44%;17%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower in the p.m.;30;21;A passing shower;30;20;NNE;13;66%;80%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sun;14;11;Mostly sunny, nice;16;7;N;8;84%;6%;2

Seattle, United States;Sunny intervals;8;2;A shower in the p.m.;6;5;SSE;10;91%;80%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Decreasing clouds;5;-7;Inc. clouds;4;-9;WNW;4;62%;62%;2

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;8;3;Cloudy;8;3;NW;9;68%;62%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Windy this afternoon;33;25;A shower in the p.m.;32;25;N;18;70%;72%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Showers around;8;2;Cooler with rain;5;0;ESE;10;87%;99%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;28;23;A passing shower;28;23;ENE;18;63%;80%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;A few flurries;0;-3;Clouds and sun;-2;-6;SW;6;84%;36%;1

Sydney, Australia;A shower and t-storm;26;22;Partly sunny, humid;27;22;NNE;18;79%;33%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;An afternoon shower;20;16;Low clouds;20;15;NNW;13;70%;78%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Squalls this morning;0;-5;Colder;-5;-13;ENE;11;90%;9%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny;6;-1;Partly sunny;7;0;NE;7;73%;3%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Cooler;8;1;An afternoon shower;9;1;N;10;64%;59%;1

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sunshine;12;3;Increasing clouds;12;7;NE;8;28%;1%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Clouds and sun;21;12;Mostly sunny;17;10;SSE;17;50%;2%;3

Tirana, Albania;A couple of showers;13;4;A bit of rain;17;5;NE;8;57%;99%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Increasing clouds;11;6;Clouds and sun;11;4;E;15;54%;60%;3

Toronto, Canada;Breezy;3;-8;A little p.m. snow;-6;-17;NNW;34;59%;68%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Windy;15;11;Windy, p.m. showers;16;11;NW;34;56%;89%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Afternoon rain;13;10;A little a.m. rain;12;8;NW;29;80%;89%;1

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;-15;-31;Plenty of sunshine;-15;-31;ENE;10;94%;16%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;5;1;A couple of showers;5;5;ESE;8;71%;99%;0

Vienna, Austria;More clouds than sun;2;0;Partial sunshine;3;-3;NNW;13;80%;62%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and very warm;31;17;Sunny and hot;33;17;NNW;6;53%;2%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;A few flurries;-1;-6;Periods of sun;-1;-8;NNE;7;56%;43%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;2;-6;Partly sunny;-2;-6;NE;11;85%;43%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy;21;18;Breezy in the p.m.;23;18;N;24;71%;14%;7

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny, low humidity;34;17;Sunny;33;18;WSW;7;53%;0%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Plenty of sunshine;6;-7;A p.m. shower or two;3;-4;NE;3;57%;64%;1

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

Updated : 2022-01-09 21:47 GMT+08:00

