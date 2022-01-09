Taiwan’s Pingtung catches nearly 20,000 green igunas last year

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A total of 19,733 green iguanas were caught in Pingtung County in 2021, which is 2.3 times the number caught in the previous year and the most in the country, according to Pingtung County Department of Agriculture’s statistics.

Department Director Cheng Yung-yu (鄭永裕) told CNA that the county caught a total of 8,420 igunas in 2020, but the number jumped to 19,733 because an additional pest control company had joined in the crusade to exterminate the invasive species that has been doing damage to crops.

The 'Godzilla-like' reptiles, which can grow to be more than 150 centimeters long, were originally kept as pets, but as their appearance is not appealing, they are often abandoned, the report said. As the invasive species has no natural enemies, they are harmful to the ecological environment.

Even though green iguanas do not attack people, they can cause panic in people who see them, the director said, adding that they have also caused economic losses by eating vegetable leaves. The county has spent nearly NT$1 million (US$36,000) on efforts to terminate the reptiles every year, CNA quoted Cheng as saying.

The county government has been encouraging people to participate in the extermination of the reptiles by rewarding people who catch green iguanas with agricultural produce at Pingtung and Chaozhou fire stations, per CNA.



(Pingtung County Department of Agriculture photo)