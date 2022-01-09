Fleury stops 31 shots in return to Vegas, Blackhawks win 2-1

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) skates with the puck next to Chicago Blackhawks center Henrik Borgstrom (13) during the first per... Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) skates with the puck next to Chicago Blackhawks center Henrik Borgstrom (13) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) makes a save against the Chicago Blackhawks during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, ... Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) makes a save against the Chicago Blackhawks during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Jake McCabe (6) and Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) vie for the puck during the second period of ... Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Jake McCabe (6) and Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) vie for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Evgenii Dadonov (63) is caught between Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy (5) and goaltender Marc-Andre Fleur... Vegas Golden Knights right wing Evgenii Dadonov (63) is caught between Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy (5) and goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury made 31 saves against his former team and the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 on Saturday night to snap a six-game losing streak.

Jujhar Khaira and Riley Stillman scored for the Blackhawks, who were 0-3-3 in their previous six games.

It was Fleury’s first start against Vegas since being traded in the offseason. He has now beaten all 32 NHL teams in his career.

Fleury, who was with Vegas for its first four seasons in the league, has posted a 9-4-2 record across his past 15 games after starting the season with one win in his first eight appearances.

The 18-year veteran and three-time Stanley Cup champion was greeted by a tribute video before the game, which sent the announced crowd of 18,367 into a frenzy.

Ben Hutton scored the lone goal for Vegas, while Robin Lehner made 19 saves for the Golden Knights.

The game’s three goal scorers had combined for two goals entering the game, and Khaira had both of them.

Hutton got his first goal of the season when he gathered the puck off a faceoff and fired it perfectly over Fleury’s right shoulder into the upper left corner of the goal 5:17 into the game.

The Blackhawks tied it when Khaira shagged the puck off a bank pass, skated into the zone and fired a wrist shot far side and under Lehner’s right arm at 4:38 of the second.

Chicago took the lead when Stillman’s shot from the top caromed off Vegas center Brett Howden’s knee and into the net with 5:39 remaining in the middle period.

UP NEXT

Blackhawks: At Columbus on Tuesday night.

Golden Knights: Host Toronto on Tuesday night.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports